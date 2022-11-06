Lirik Lagu Never Fall in Love With Strangers - Marcos G dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Fall in Love With Strangers – Marcos G
I'm not the type to spend a late night with a stranger, but it happened to be you
Got my friends back at the bar, think they probably stole my card
But what else is there to do?
Said you
Got a place by the beach with a few friends
Just an hour away as we were leaving
Move the mess to the back to clear the seats
And now it's just me and you
And we
We got a lot in common suddenly
We're looking at the sun
I'll spend the night with you
And I'll be real with you
I never fall in love with strangers
And we
We got a lot in common suddenly
We're looking at the sun
I'll spend the night with you
And I'll be real with you
I never fall in love with strangers
Said you wanna be a model, write a novel
Take a second shot at college, gain some knowledge
Really wanna make some dollars, be a scholar
Got your life in front of you
Tryna be somebody not just anybody
Got a pocket full of dreams, nobody stopping
I should be heading home, but something's got me locked right onto you
And we
We got a lot in common suddenly
We're looking at the sun
I'll spend the night with you
And I'll be real with you
I never fall in love with strangers
And we
We got a lot in common suddenly
We're looking at the sun
I'll spend the night with you
And I'll be real with you
I never fall in love with strangers
