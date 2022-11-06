Lirik Lagu Never Fall in Love With Strangers - Marcos G dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Fall in Love With Strangers – Marcos G

I'm not the type to spend a late night with a stranger, but it happened to be you

Got my friends back at the bar, think they probably stole my card

But what else is there to do?

Said you

Got a place by the beach with a few friends

Just an hour away as we were leaving

Move the mess to the back to clear the seats

And now it's just me and you

And we

We got a lot in common suddenly

We're looking at the sun

I'll spend the night with you

And I'll be real with you

I never fall in love with strangers

And we

We got a lot in common suddenly

We're looking at the sun

I'll spend the night with you

And I'll be real with you

I never fall in love with strangers

Said you wanna be a model, write a novel

Take a second shot at college, gain some knowledge

Really wanna make some dollars, be a scholar

Got your life in front of you

Tryna be somebody not just anybody

Got a pocket full of dreams, nobody stopping

I should be heading home, but something's got me locked right onto you

And we

We got a lot in common suddenly

We're looking at the sun

I'll spend the night with you

And I'll be real with you

I never fall in love with strangers

And we

We got a lot in common suddenly

We're looking at the sun

I'll spend the night with you

And I'll be real with you

I never fall in love with strangers