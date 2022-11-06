Lirik Lagu Fool Again - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool Again - Westlife

Baby, I know the story

I've seen the picture

It's written all over your face

Tell me, what's the secret that you've been hiding?

And who's gonna take my place?

I should have seen it coming

I should have read the signs

Anyway, I guess it's over

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

I thought this love would never end

How was I to know?

You never told me

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

And I who thought you were my friend

How was I to know?

You never told me

Baby, you should've called me

When you were lonely

When you needed me to be there

Sadly, you never gave me

Too many chances to show you

How much I care

Ooh, should have seen it coming

I should have read the signs

Anyway, I guess it's over

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

I thought this love would never end

How was I to know?

You never told me

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

And I who thought you were my friend

How was I to know?

You never told me

About the pain and the tears

Ooh, If I could

I would, turn back the time

Ooh yeah I should have seen it coming

I should have read the signs

Anyway, I guess it's over

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

I thought this love would never end

How was I to know?

You never told me

Can't believe that I'm a fool again

And I who thought you were my friend

How was I to know?

You never told me

Credit

Artis: Westlife

Album: Westlife

Dirilis: 2000

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: Jörgen Elofsson, David Kreuger, dan Per Magnusson