Lirik Lagu Fool Again - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool Again - Westlife
Baby, I know the story
I've seen the picture
It's written all over your face
Tell me, what's the secret that you've been hiding?
And who's gonna take my place?
I should have seen it coming
I should have read the signs
Anyway, I guess it's over
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
I thought this love would never end
How was I to know?
You never told me
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
And I who thought you were my friend
How was I to know?
You never told me
Baby, you should've called me
When you were lonely
When you needed me to be there
Sadly, you never gave me
Too many chances to show you
How much I care
Ooh, should have seen it coming
I should have read the signs
Anyway, I guess it's over
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
I thought this love would never end
How was I to know?
You never told me
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
And I who thought you were my friend
How was I to know?
You never told me
About the pain and the tears
Ooh, If I could
I would, turn back the time
Ooh yeah I should have seen it coming
I should have read the signs
Anyway, I guess it's over
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
I thought this love would never end
How was I to know?
You never told me
Can't believe that I'm a fool again
And I who thought you were my friend
How was I to know?
You never told me
Credit
Artis: Westlife
Album: Westlife
Dirilis: 2000
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: Jörgen Elofsson, David Kreuger, dan Per Magnusson
