Lirik Lagu Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat Cardi B

Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you

You spent the weekend getting even, ooh

We spent the late nights making things right between us

But now it's all good, babe

Roll that back wood, babe

And play me close

'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me

'Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you

I spent last night on the last flight to you (ey ya)

Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh

We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us

But now it's all good, babe

Roll that back wood, babe

And play me close, yeah

'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me

'Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah