Lirik Lagu Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat Cardi B
Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you
You spent the weekend getting even, ooh
We spent the late nights making things right between us
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you
I spent last night on the last flight to you (ey ya)
Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh
We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close, yeah
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Artikel Pilihan