Lirik Lagu Celine Dion - Immortality ft Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Celine Dion - Immortality ft Bee Gees

So this is who I am

And this is all I know

And I must choose to live

For all that I can give

The spark that makes the power grow

And I will stand for my dream if I can

Symbol of my faith in who I am

But you are my only

And I must follow on the road that lies ahead

And I won't let my heart control my head

But you are my only

We don't say goodbye

We don't say goodbye

And I know what I've got to be

Immortality

I make my journey through eternity

I keep the memory of you and me inside

Fulfill your destiny

Is there within the child?

My storm will never end

My fate is on the wind

The king of hearts

The joker's wild

We don't say goodbye

We don't say goodbye

I'll make them all remember me

'Cause I have found a dream that must come true

Every ounce of me must see it through

But you are my only