Lirik Lagu Celine Dion - Immortality ft Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Celine Dion - Immortality ft Bee Gees
So this is who I am
And this is all I know
And I must choose to live
For all that I can give
The spark that makes the power grow
And I will stand for my dream if I can
Symbol of my faith in who I am
But you are my only
And I must follow on the road that lies ahead
And I won't let my heart control my head
But you are my only
We don't say goodbye
We don't say goodbye
And I know what I've got to be
Immortality
I make my journey through eternity
I keep the memory of you and me inside
Fulfill your destiny
Is there within the child?
My storm will never end
My fate is on the wind
The king of hearts
The joker's wild
We don't say goodbye
We don't say goodbye
I'll make them all remember me
'Cause I have found a dream that must come true
Every ounce of me must see it through
But you are my only
Artikel Pilihan