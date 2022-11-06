Lirik Lagu Rule the World - Alexa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rule the World – Alexa

Rule the world

You know we rule the world

Rule the world

You know we rule the world

Sky high punching

Yeah we’re gonna have it all

Cloud nine jumping

Happy

I got you

You got me

Engines running

We’ll be taking off at dawn

Treasure hunting

Glory

I got you

You got me

Dragons at the gate they won’t stop us

Getting to the top (Ohuhoh oh)

Flying into space like a rocket

Never giving up (No we never give up)

I was all alone when I started

Always been the same (Oh uh oh oh)

Now you’re here the journey’s uncharted

Everything’ll change

Oh you know we rule the world

You know we rule the world

Rule the world

You know we rule the world

Thunder crashing

As we’re breaking down the walls (Ouhuhuh)

Lightning flashing

Lucky

I got you

You got me

Rainbow crossing

As we’re heading for the sun

Ain’t no stopping

Ready

I got you

You got me

Dragons at the gate they won’t stop us

Getting to the top (Ohuhoh oh)

Flying into space like a rocket

Never giving up (Dududubadudu)

I was all alone when I started

Always been the same (Oh uh oh oh)

Now you’re here the journey’s uncharted

Everything’ll change

Oh you know we rule the world

You know we rule the world (Yeah yeah)

Rule the world

You know we rule the world (Wooh)

Rule the world (Wohohoho)

You know we rule the world (Yeah yeah)

Rule the world (Ho)

You know we rule the world (Hey hey)

Stars up high

Will guide us home

You and I

It’s time to take the throne