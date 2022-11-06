Lirik Lagu We Could Go Back – Jonas Blue feat Moelogo dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Could Go Back – Jonas Blue feat Moelogo
Should have, could have, would have, but it's too late
Shouldn't catch feelings on a first date
Woah, woah
0 to 100, no first base
Ended up with coffee back at your place
Woah, woah
Every night is keeping me awake
I keep thinking about all the things that I would change
If we could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
If we could turn back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?
Tryna win your heart but it's no race
Never had a time to find our own pace
Woah, woah
Tryna drive feelings that won't go away
Sleep in the bed of my own mistakes
Woah, woah
Every night is keeping me awake
I keep thinking about all the things that I would change
If we could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
If we could turn back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?
I know time waits for no man
I'm standing here now with no plans
Let's go, back
Go, go, back
I know time waits for no man
I'm standing here now with no plans
Let's go, back
Go, go, back
If we could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
And if we could turn back (if we could come back)
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?
Tell me would you still believe in me
Tell me would you still believe
Credit
