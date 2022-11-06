Lirik Lagu We Could Go Back – Jonas Blue feat Moelogo dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Could Go Back – Jonas Blue feat Moelogo

Should have, could have, would have, but it's too late

Shouldn't catch feelings on a first date

Woah, woah

0 to 100, no first base

Ended up with coffee back at your place

Woah, woah

Every night is keeping me awake

I keep thinking about all the things that I would change

If we could go back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in

If we could turn back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

Tryna win your heart but it's no race

Never had a time to find our own pace

Woah, woah

Tryna drive feelings that won't go away

Sleep in the bed of my own mistakes

Woah, woah

Every night is keeping me awake

I keep thinking about all the things that I would change

If we could go back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in

If we could turn back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

I know time waits for no man

I'm standing here now with no plans

Let's go, back

Go, go, back

I know time waits for no man

I'm standing here now with no plans

Let's go, back

Go, go, back

If we could go back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in

And if we could turn back (if we could come back)

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

Tell me would you still believe in me

Tell me would you still believe

