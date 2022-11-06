Lirik Lagu Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 November 2022, 05:01 WIB
Lirik lagu Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga.
Lirik lagu Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga. /YouTube/LadyGagaVEVO

Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga

Tell me you need me
Hold my hand, everything will be okay
I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey
Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms
I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long
To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleeding
You don't need to show me again
But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you
I won't let go 'til the end
So cry tonight
But don't you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won't leave 'til I understand
Promise me, just hold my hand
Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes
That fear that's inside you will lift, give it time
I can see everything you're blind to now
Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how
To tell me you need me, I see that you're bleeding
You don't need to show me again
But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you
I won't let go 'til the end
So cry tonight
But don't you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won't leave 'til I understand
Promise you'll just hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my
Hold my hand, my hand
I'll be right here, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my
Hold my hand, my hand
I'll be right here, hold my hand
I know you're scared and your pain is imperfect
But don't you give up on yourself
I've heard a story, a girl, she once told me
That I would be happy again
Hold my hand
Hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand
I heard from the heavens

Credit

Dirilis: 2022
Artis: Lady Gaga
Album: Top Gun: Maverick
Penulis lagu: Michael Tucker, Stefani Germanotta

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga

Hold My Hand merupakan lagu yang dibawakan penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Lady Gaga.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 3 Mei 2022 melalui Interscope Records.

Hold My Hand juga menjadi single utama untuk soundtrack untuk film Top Gun: Maverick (2022).  Lagu ini ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Gaga dan BloodPop sebagai surat cinta untuk dunia setelah mengalami masa yang sangat sulit.

Lagu ini pun turut meraih pencapaian nomor satu di Kroasia, nomor lima di Hongaria dan Swiss, nomor enam di Wallonia, dan 30 besar di Australia, Kanada, Flanders, Jepang, Belanda, Singapura, Slovakia, Taiwan, dan Amerika Serikat.

Selain itu, Hold My Hand juga menjadi encore untuk tur stadion tahun 2022 Gaga, The Chromatica Ball.

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

