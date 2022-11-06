Lirik Lagu No Such Thing – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 November 2022, 04:01 WIB
John Mayer.
John Mayer. /YouTube/johnmayerVEVO

No Such Thing – John Mayer

Welcome to the real world
She said to me condescendingly
Take a seat, take your life
Plot it out in black and white

Well, I never lived the dream of the prom kings
And the drama queens
I'd like to think the best of me
Is still hiding up my sleeve

They love to tell you
Stay inside the lines
But something's better
On the other side

I wanna run through the halls of my high school
I wanna scream at the top of my lungs
I just found out there's no such thing as the real world
Just a lie you've got to rise above

So the good boys and girls
Take the so called right track
Faded white hats
Grabbing credits and maybe transfers

They read all the books but they can't find the answers
And all of our parents, they're getting older
I wonder if they've wished for anything better
While in their memories tiny tragedies

They love to tell you
Stay inside the lines
But something's better
On the other side

I wanna run through the halls of my high school
I wanna scream at the top of my lungs
I just found out there's no such thing as the real world
Just a lie you got to rise above

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

5 November 2022, 21:45 WIB
Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

5 November 2022, 18:45 WIB
Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

5 November 2022, 17:45 WIB
Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

5 November 2022, 16:58 WIB
Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

5 November 2022, 16:06 WIB
Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

5 November 2022, 15:37 WIB
Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

5 November 2022, 14:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
2

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022
3

Kenal di Media Sosial, 2 Perempuan di Bogor Jadi Korban Pencabulan oleh 5 Pria
4

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
5

Isi Gurindam Dua Belas Lengkap, Mahakarya Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad
6

Enola Holmes 2 Tayang Hari Ini di Netflix, Berikut Sinopsis dan Daftar Pemerannya
7

Prediksi Udinese vs Lecce di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, Susunan Pemain, hingga Skor Akhir
8

YG Entertainment Ungkap Kondisi Jisoo BLACKPINK yang Diisukan Alami Pembengkakan Kelenjar di Leher
9

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, Peletak Dasar Bahasa Melayu yang Jadi Bahasa Indonesia
10

Luhut Pandjaitan: Indonesia Diprediksi Masuk Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Satu hingga Dua Bulan ke Depan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Indramayu Hits

Liga Inggris: Tottenham vs Liverpool, Klopp Yakin Lawan The Lilywhites Jadi Titik Balik Bangkitnya The Reds

Liga Inggris: Tottenham vs Liverpool, Klopp Yakin Lawan The Lilywhites Jadi Titik Balik Bangkitnya The Reds

6 November 2022, 05:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Weton Tetap Eksis di Tengah Krisis Ekonomi Tahun 2023, Rezeki Lancar Jaya Kata Primbon Jawa

5 Weton Tetap Eksis di Tengah Krisis Ekonomi Tahun 2023, Rezeki Lancar Jaya Kata Primbon Jawa

6 November 2022, 05:33 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 6 November 2022: Pahami Batasan, Bagikan Wawasan

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 6 November 2022: Pahami Batasan, Bagikan Wawasan

6 November 2022, 05:33 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

6 November 2022, 05:31 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022, Siang Berawan Tebal, Malam Hujan Lebat

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022, Siang Berawan Tebal, Malam Hujan Lebat

6 November 2022, 05:31 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Ini Adalah Saat yang Tepat untuk Memperbaiki Perbedaan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Ini Adalah Saat yang Tepat untuk Memperbaiki Perbedaan

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022 : Asmara Romansa Indah, Karir Tunjukkan Dirimu

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022 : Asmara Romansa Indah, Karir Tunjukkan Dirimu

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara TV Nasional pada hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022:TV ONE, GTV, TRANS7, TRANSTV, NET TV dan MNCTV

Jadwal Acara TV Nasional pada hari Ini, Minggu 6 November 2022:TV ONE, GTV, TRANS7, TRANSTV, NET TV dan MNCTV

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Hari Besar Bulan November 2022, Cek Adakah Libur atau Tanggal Merah?

Hari Besar Bulan November 2022, Cek Adakah Libur atau Tanggal Merah?

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo Seluruh Stasiun dengan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo Seluruh Stasiun dengan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini, Harapan Dapat Mempengaruhi Hubungan

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini, Harapan Dapat Mempengaruhi Hubungan

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Trans7 Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022: MotoGP Valencia 2022 Tayang Jam Berapa dan Link Live Streaming

Jadwal Trans7 Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022: MotoGP Valencia 2022 Tayang Jam Berapa dan Link Live Streaming

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 100 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 16, Pembangunan Terumbu Karang

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 100 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 16, Pembangunan Terumbu Karang

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Skin Lab Indonesia November 2022, Butuhkan Sales Executive dengan Kriteria Ini

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Skin Lab Indonesia November 2022, Butuhkan Sales Executive dengan Kriteria Ini

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 6 November 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Evaluasi Perasaan Sebelum Kamu Ambil Keputusan

Ramalan Zodiak 6 November 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Evaluasi Perasaan Sebelum Kamu Ambil Keputusan

6 November 2022, 05:30 WIB

Selebritalk

Jaehyun NCT 127 Membaca Pesan NCTzens Indonesia yang disampaikan via Handphone di Pertunjukan Kedua

Jaehyun NCT 127 Membaca Pesan NCTzens Indonesia yang disampaikan via Handphone di Pertunjukan Kedua

6 November 2022, 05:29 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Scorpio Reputasi Akan Meningkat

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Scorpio Reputasi Akan Meningkat

6 November 2022, 05:27 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

UPDATE Hasil Liga Italia Serie A AC Milan vs Spezia, Kartu Merah Warnai Laga, Rossoneri Tambah Poin

UPDATE Hasil Liga Italia Serie A AC Milan vs Spezia, Kartu Merah Warnai Laga, Rossoneri Tambah Poin

6 November 2022, 05:27 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever (2022) Subtitle Indonesia, Mulai Kapan? Cek Jadwal dan Sinopsis DI SINI

Nonton Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever (2022) Subtitle Indonesia, Mulai Kapan? Cek Jadwal dan Sinopsis DI SINI

6 November 2022, 05:26 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Tes Fokus : Temukan Lima Perbedaan Gambar Dinosaurus Dragon Sayap di atas Batu Jika Memang Mata Anda Normal

Tes Fokus : Temukan Lima Perbedaan Gambar Dinosaurus Dragon Sayap di atas Batu Jika Memang Mata Anda Normal

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Portal Jogja

Banjir Landa Tiga kampung di Cianjur, BPBD Evakuasi Warga yang Terdampak

Banjir Landa Tiga kampung di Cianjur, BPBD Evakuasi Warga yang Terdampak

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Tukar dengan Puluhan Hadiah, Kode Redeem Volleyball Minggu, 6 November 2022

Segera Tukar dengan Puluhan Hadiah, Kode Redeem Volleyball Minggu, 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Aktif Spesial Minggu, 6 November 2022

Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Aktif Spesial Minggu, 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Minggu 6 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Skin Collector dari Moonton!

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Minggu 6 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Skin Collector dari Moonton!

6 November 2022, 05:25 WIB