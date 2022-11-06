Lirik Lagu No Such Thing – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Such Thing – John Mayer
Welcome to the real world
She said to me condescendingly
Take a seat, take your life
Plot it out in black and white
Well, I never lived the dream of the prom kings
And the drama queens
I'd like to think the best of me
Is still hiding up my sleeve
They love to tell you
Stay inside the lines
But something's better
On the other side
I wanna run through the halls of my high school
I wanna scream at the top of my lungs
I just found out there's no such thing as the real world
Just a lie you've got to rise above
So the good boys and girls
Take the so called right track
Faded white hats
Grabbing credits and maybe transfers
They read all the books but they can't find the answers
And all of our parents, they're getting older
I wonder if they've wished for anything better
While in their memories tiny tragedies
They love to tell you
Stay inside the lines
But something's better
On the other side
I wanna run through the halls of my high school
I wanna scream at the top of my lungs
I just found out there's no such thing as the real world
Just a lie you got to rise above
