Lirik Lagu No Such Thing – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Such Thing – John Mayer

Welcome to the real world

She said to me condescendingly

Take a seat, take your life

Plot it out in black and white

Well, I never lived the dream of the prom kings

And the drama queens

I'd like to think the best of me

Is still hiding up my sleeve

They love to tell you

Stay inside the lines

But something's better

On the other side

I wanna run through the halls of my high school

I wanna scream at the top of my lungs

I just found out there's no such thing as the real world

Just a lie you've got to rise above

So the good boys and girls

Take the so called right track

Faded white hats

Grabbing credits and maybe transfers

They read all the books but they can't find the answers

And all of our parents, they're getting older

I wonder if they've wished for anything better

While in their memories tiny tragedies

They love to tell you

Stay inside the lines

But something's better

On the other side

I wanna run through the halls of my high school

I wanna scream at the top of my lungs

I just found out there's no such thing as the real world

Just a lie you got to rise above