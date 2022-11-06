Lirik Lagu Annie - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Annie - Vanessa Carlton

Watch her as she flew deep within the blue

A day out from the county ICU

There's nothing you can do

Someone gently says to you

The doctor says that now it won't be long

I try and live up to the moment

And I hope that I don't blow it

And what is it in me that she hears?

It's just a song she likes

Little arms around my neck

And a dying girl whispers in my ear

Tell me now, can you feel it?

I've been keeping company with a ghost

She comes to me like a piece of summer

She comes to me on the days when I need it most

Well, summer dies and nothing lasts forever

And you're so fine, the way you stand up to your fears

The summer dies and its just moments we have together

I'd give my bones for you to get a few more years

For you and I, oh, Annie

More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie

My boyfriend took pictures of me as I held you

I travel alone and the loneliness brings me to tears

The summer dies and it's just moments we have together

I'd give my bones for you to get a few more years

For you and I, oh, Annie

More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie

Stronger than the hands that hold you

You sing along to the song on the radio

If I drank too much and I am reckless

Just this once, would you forgive this?

And hold on, and days gone by

Tell me now can you feel it?

I can't keep this all to myself

She's elegant and she means it, no

Years for you and I, oh, Annie

More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie

Watch her as she flew deep within the blue

Watch her as she slips away from you

I'll keep fingers crossed always for you

