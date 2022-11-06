Lirik Lagu Annie - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Annie - Vanessa Carlton
Watch her as she flew deep within the blue
A day out from the county ICU
There's nothing you can do
Someone gently says to you
The doctor says that now it won't be long
I try and live up to the moment
And I hope that I don't blow it
And what is it in me that she hears?
It's just a song she likes
Little arms around my neck
And a dying girl whispers in my ear
Tell me now, can you feel it?
I've been keeping company with a ghost
She comes to me like a piece of summer
She comes to me on the days when I need it most
Well, summer dies and nothing lasts forever
And you're so fine, the way you stand up to your fears
The summer dies and its just moments we have together
I'd give my bones for you to get a few more years
For you and I, oh, Annie
More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie
My boyfriend took pictures of me as I held you
I travel alone and the loneliness brings me to tears
The summer dies and it's just moments we have together
I'd give my bones for you to get a few more years
For you and I, oh, Annie
More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie
Stronger than the hands that hold you
You sing along to the song on the radio
If I drank too much and I am reckless
Just this once, would you forgive this?
And hold on, and days gone by
Tell me now can you feel it?
I can't keep this all to myself
She's elegant and she means it, no
Years for you and I, oh, Annie
More to life than trying to survive, oh, Annie
Watch her as she flew deep within the blue
Watch her as she slips away from you
I'll keep fingers crossed always for you
