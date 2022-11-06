Lirik Lagu Show Me Love - Robin Schulz feat Richard Judge dan Fakta di Baliknya

Show Me Love - Robin Schulz & Richard Judge
There's a notebook on the table
You can take it to the store
So you won't forget the groceries anymore
There's a rifle in the cabinet that I used to fight a war
But to this day, I don't know what I was fighting for
I'm fighting for
Will you show me love as we get older?
And I'm falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet
There's a blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm
When I find you fast asleep at half past four
There's a record we keep turning that reminds us of our youth
But there's still nothing as beautiful as you
Will you show me love as we get older?
And I'm falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet
Because your hand belongs in my hand
Belongs in your hand, belongs with, with me
(Blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm)
(There's a record we keep turning that I used to turn you on)
Will you show me love as we get older?
And I'm falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet
Credit
Artis: Robin Schulz dan Richard Judge
Album: Sugar
Dirilis: 2015
Penulis lagu: Juergen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Dennis Bierbrodt, Stefan Dabruck, Robin Schulz, dan Richard David Judge
Fakta di Baliknya
Show Me Love adalah lagu milik Robin Schulz. Dia merupakan seorang musisi, DJ, dan produser rekaman asal Jerman. Sebagian besar lagunya menggunakan riff gitar manual.
Pada 4 Februari 2014, ia merilis single pertama dari album debutnya, sebuah remix dari Waves yang dibawakan artis hip-hop asal Belanda, Mr Probz.
Show Me Love adalah lagu oleh DJ Jerman dan produser rekaman Robin Schulz. Sementara vokalnya oleh penyanyi Inggris, Richard Judge.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai unduhan digital di Jerman pada 13 November 2015 sebagai single ketiga dari album studio keduanya Sugar (2015). Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Dennis Bierbrodt, Jurgen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Robin Schulz dan Richard Judge. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
