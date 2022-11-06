Lirik Lagu Show Me Love - Robin Schulz feat Richard Judge dan Fakta di Baliknya

Show Me Love - Robin Schulz & Richard Judge

There's a notebook on the table

You can take it to the store

So you won't forget the groceries anymore

There's a rifle in the cabinet that I used to fight a war

But to this day, I don't know what I was fighting for

I'm fighting for

Will you show me love as we get older?

And I'm falling at your feet

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

That our older bones are missing

But our hearts will never meet

There's a blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm

When I find you fast asleep at half past four

There's a record we keep turning that reminds us of our youth

But there's still nothing as beautiful as you

Will you show me love as we get older?

And I'm falling at your feet

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

That our older bones are missing

But our hearts will never meet

Because your hand belongs in my hand

Belongs in your hand, belongs with, with me

(Blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm)

(There's a record we keep turning that I used to turn you on)

Will you show me love as we get older?

And I'm falling at your feet

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

That our older bones are missing

But our hearts will never meet

Credit

Artis: Robin Schulz dan Richard Judge

Album: Sugar

Dirilis: 2015

Penulis lagu: Juergen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Dennis Bierbrodt, Stefan Dabruck, Robin Schulz, dan Richard David Judge

Fakta di Baliknya

Show Me Love adalah lagu milik Robin Schulz. Dia merupakan seorang musisi, DJ, dan produser rekaman asal Jerman. Sebagian besar lagunya menggunakan riff gitar manual.

Pada 4 Februari 2014, ia merilis single pertama dari album debutnya, sebuah remix dari Waves yang dibawakan artis hip-hop asal Belanda, Mr Probz.

Show Me Love adalah lagu oleh DJ Jerman dan produser rekaman Robin Schulz. Sementara vokalnya oleh penyanyi Inggris, Richard Judge.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai unduhan digital di Jerman pada 13 November 2015 sebagai single ketiga dari album studio keduanya Sugar (2015). Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Dennis Bierbrodt, Jurgen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Robin Schulz dan Richard Judge. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***