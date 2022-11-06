Lirik Lagu Judas - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Judas - Lady Gaga
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga
When he calls to me, I am ready
I'll wash his feet with my hair if he needs
Forgive him when his tongue lies through his brain
Even after three times, he betrays me
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
I'll bring him down, bring him down, down
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
A king with no crown, king with no crown
I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga
I couldn't love a man so purely
Even prophets forgave his goofy way
I've learned love is like a brick, you can
Build a house or sink a dead body
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
I'll bring him down, bring him down, down
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
A king with no crown, king with no crown
I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Ew
In the most Biblical sense, I am beyond repentance
Fame hooker, prostitute, wench vomits her mind
But in the cultural sense, I just speak in future tense
Judas, kiss me if offensed, or wear ear condom next time
I wanna love you
But something's pulling me away from you
Jesus is my virtue
And Judas is the demon I cling to, I cling to
Just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel
But I'm still in love with Judas, baby
Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Whoa-oh-oh-oh
I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah
Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga
Credit
Album: Born This Way
Dirilis: 2011
Artis: Lady Gaga
Nominasi: MTV Video Music Award untuk Koreografi Terbaik
Penghargaan: MuchMusic Video Award untuk International Video of the Year - Artist
Genre: R&B/Soul, Dansa/Elektronik, Pop, German Pop, UK R&B, Hip Hop/Rap, Country
Penulis lagu: Lady Gaga
Fakta di Balik Lagu Judas - Lady Gaga
Judas adalah lagu yang dibawakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Lady Gaga. Lagu ini merupakan single dari album keduanya, Born This Way yang dirilis pada 2011.
Ditulis oleh Lady Gaga bersama Red One, Judas adalah tentang mencintai orang yang salah.
Sosok Judas yang diambil Lady Gaga sebagai perumpamaan ternyata menuai kontroversi. Tak sedikit kelompok agama yang marah besar pada Lady Gaga. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
