Lirik Lagu Judas - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Judas - Lady Gaga

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga

When he calls to me, I am ready

I'll wash his feet with my hair if he needs

Forgive him when his tongue lies through his brain

Even after three times, he betrays me

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

I'll bring him down, bring him down, down

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

A king with no crown, king with no crown

I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga

I couldn't love a man so purely

Even prophets forgave his goofy way

I've learned love is like a brick, you can

Build a house or sink a dead body

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

I'll bring him down, bring him down, down

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

A king with no crown, king with no crown

I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Ew

In the most Biblical sense, I am beyond repentance

Fame hooker, prostitute, wench vomits her mind

But in the cultural sense, I just speak in future tense

Judas, kiss me if offensed, or wear ear condom next time

I wanna love you

But something's pulling me away from you

Jesus is my virtue

And Judas is the demon I cling to, I cling to

Just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

I'm just a Holy Fool, oh, baby, it's so cruel

But I'm still in love with Judas, baby

Oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Whoa-oh-oh-oh

I'm in love with Juda-as, Juda-as

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Juda-ah-ah

Judas, Juda-ah-ah, Judas, Gaga

Credit

Album: Born This Way

Dirilis: 2011

Artis: Lady Gaga

Nominasi: MTV Video Music Award untuk Koreografi Terbaik

Penghargaan: MuchMusic Video Award untuk International Video of the Year - Artist

Genre: R&B/Soul, Dansa/Elektronik, Pop, German Pop, UK R&B, Hip Hop/Rap, Country

Penulis lagu: Lady Gaga

Fakta di Balik Lagu Judas - Lady Gaga

Judas adalah lagu yang dibawakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Lady Gaga. Lagu ini merupakan single dari album keduanya, Born This Way yang dirilis pada 2011.

Ditulis oleh Lady Gaga bersama Red One, Judas adalah tentang mencintai orang yang salah.

Sosok Judas yang diambil Lady Gaga sebagai perumpamaan ternyata menuai kontroversi. Tak sedikit kelompok agama yang marah besar pada Lady Gaga. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***