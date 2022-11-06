Lirik Lagu POP! – Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

POP! – Nayeon

What's wrong?

Hollil deusi nan neoreul jageukae (Pop, pop, pop)

Watch out, seollen deusi

Ne bupun mami teojil deuthae (Pop, pop, pop)

(Let's start) nae mamdaero play it

(Won't stop) geochimeopsi shake it

You know? neon naege

Dallyeoitdan geonman aradwo (Yeah, yeah)

Imi neon nareul

Beoseonal suga eopseo

Tteollin geu nunbit, ti naneun momjit, baby

Teotteurigo sipeun neo

Seollemi meotgi jeone

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, teojigil wonhae

Gaseumi ttwineun i neukkim

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, neol gatgil wonhae

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop

Neomu jal boyeo

Amuri sumgyeodo

Imi deulkin geol

Jakku dungdung tteodanijana (Yeah, yeah)

Yeoyuropge check it (Check it)

Boran deusi, take it

Baby, baby, you're out of control

So you're under my control

Seollemi meotgi jeone

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, teojigil wonhae

Gaseumi ttwineun i neukkim

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, neol gatgil wonhae

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)