Lirik Lagu POP! – Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

POP! – Nayeon
What's wrong?
Hollil deusi nan neoreul jageukae (Pop, pop, pop)
Watch out, seollen deusi
Ne bupun mami teojil deuthae (Pop, pop, pop)
(Let's start) nae mamdaero play it
(Won't stop) geochimeopsi shake it
You know? neon naege
Dallyeoitdan geonman aradwo (Yeah, yeah)
Imi neon nareul
Beoseonal suga eopseo
Tteollin geu nunbit, ti naneun momjit, baby
Teotteurigo sipeun neo
Seollemi meotgi jeone
I wanna make it
Pop, pop, pop, you want it
Pop, pop, pop, teojigil wonhae
Gaseumi ttwineun i neukkim
I wanna make it
Pop, pop, pop, you want it
Pop, pop, pop, neol gatgil wonhae
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
Pop, pop, pop
Neomu jal boyeo
Amuri sumgyeodo
Imi deulkin geol
Jakku dungdung tteodanijana (Yeah, yeah)
Yeoyuropge check it (Check it)
Boran deusi, take it
Baby, baby, you're out of control
So you're under my control
Seollemi meotgi jeone
I wanna make it
Pop, pop, pop, you want it
Pop, pop, pop, teojigil wonhae
Gaseumi ttwineun i neukkim
I wanna make it
Pop, pop, pop, you want it
Pop, pop, pop, neol gatgil wonhae
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
(Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
(Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)
(Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Pop, pop, pop
(Hey, hey, hey, hey)
