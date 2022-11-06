Lirik Lagu Attention – NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Attention – NewJeans
You and me nae mami boiji
Hanchameul chyeodabwa
Gakkai dagaga
You see ey
You see, ey ey ey ey
One, two, three yonggiga saenggyeotji
Imi aneun ne nunchi
Gogaereul dollyeo cheoncheonhi
Yeogi
You see
Yeogi boini
Looking for attention neoyagesseo
Hwakshilhage naro mandeulgesseo
Stop, eyyy
Drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
You give me butterflies you know
Nae mameun ontong paradise
Kkumeseo kkaeweojuji ma
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
Gakkeumeun jeongmal
Hetgallijiman
Bunmyeonghan geon
Got me looking for attention
Neol uyeonhi majuchin cheokhallae
Mot bon cheok jinagallae
You're so fine
Gotta gotta get to know ya
Nawa nawa georeoga jweo
Jigeum doraseomyeon
I need ya, need ya, need ya
To look at me back
Hey da deulkyeosseonna
Neol bomyeon hateuga twieonawa
Nan satangeul chatneun baby (baby)
Nae mameun seolleiji
Eyyy, drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
