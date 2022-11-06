Lirik Lagu Attention – NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Attention – NewJeans

You and me nae mami boiji

Hanchameul chyeodabwa

Gakkai dagaga

You see ey

You see, ey ey ey ey

One, two, three yonggiga saenggyeotji

Imi aneun ne nunchi

Gogaereul dollyeo cheoncheonhi

Yeogi

You see

Yeogi boini

Looking for attention neoyagesseo

Hwakshilhage naro mandeulgesseo

Stop, eyyy

Drop the question

Drop the, drop the question

Want attention

Wanna want attention

You give me butterflies you know

Nae mameun ontong paradise

Kkumeseo kkaeweojuji ma

You got me looking for attention

You got me looking for attention

Gakkeumeun jeongmal

Hetgallijiman

Bunmyeonghan geon

Got me looking for attention

Neol uyeonhi majuchin cheokhallae

Mot bon cheok jinagallae

You're so fine

Gotta gotta get to know ya

Nawa nawa georeoga jweo

Jigeum doraseomyeon

I need ya, need ya, need ya

To look at me back

Hey da deulkyeosseonna

Neol bomyeon hateuga twieonawa

Nan satangeul chatneun baby (baby)

Nae mameun seolleiji

Eyyy, drop the question

Drop the, drop the question

Want attention

Wanna want attention