Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik lagu Hype Boys - NewJeans.
Lirik lagu Hype Boys - NewJeans. /YouTube/HYBE LABELS

Hype Boy - NewJeans

Baby, got me looking so crazy
Ppajyeobeorineun daydream
Got me feeling you
Neodo malhaejullae

Nuga naege mweoradeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one

Oh baby
Euiminhadae na lately
Neo eopshineun maeil maeiri yeah
Jaemieopseo eojjeoji

I just want you
Call my phone right now
I just wanna hear you're mine

'Cause I know what you like boy
You're my chemical hype boy
Nae jinan naldeureun
Nun tteumyeon itneun kkum
Hype boy neoman weonhae
Hype boy naega jeonhae

And we can go high
Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm
Take him to the sky
You know I hype you boy
Nuneul gama
Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm
Take him to the sky
You know I hype you boy

Jame deullyeogo jame deullyeo haedo
Ne saenggage tto saebyeok se shi uh-oh
Allyeojul geoya
They can't have you no more
Bwabwa yeogi
Nae ireum sseoittago (Yeah)

Nuga naege mweoradeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

5 November 2022, 21:45 WIB
Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

5 November 2022, 18:45 WIB
Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

5 November 2022, 17:45 WIB
Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

5 November 2022, 16:58 WIB
Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

5 November 2022, 16:06 WIB
Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

5 November 2022, 15:37 WIB
Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

5 November 2022, 14:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
2

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022
3

Kenal di Media Sosial, 2 Perempuan di Bogor Jadi Korban Pencabulan oleh 5 Pria
4

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
5

Isi Gurindam Dua Belas Lengkap, Mahakarya Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad
6

Enola Holmes 2 Tayang Hari Ini di Netflix, Berikut Sinopsis dan Daftar Pemerannya
7

Prediksi Udinese vs Lecce di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, Susunan Pemain, hingga Skor Akhir
8

YG Entertainment Ungkap Kondisi Jisoo BLACKPINK yang Diisukan Alami Pembengkakan Kelenjar di Leher
9

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, Peletak Dasar Bahasa Melayu yang Jadi Bahasa Indonesia
10

Luhut Pandjaitan: Indonesia Diprediksi Masuk Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Satu hingga Dua Bulan ke Depan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Prediksi Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

6 November 2022, 05:18 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 6 November 2022

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:17 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

6 November 2022, 05:16 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022 : Asmara Bintang Berpihak, Karir Masa Depan Lebih Baik

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini Minggu 6 November 2022 : Asmara Bintang Berpihak, Karir Masa Depan Lebih Baik

6 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Trans TV Minggu, 6 November 2022: Ada 3 Film Menarik Malam Ini

Jadwal Trans TV Minggu, 6 November 2022: Ada 3 Film Menarik Malam Ini

6 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 105 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 15, Perbedaan perantau Indonesia

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 105 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 15, Perbedaan perantau Indonesia

6 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Cara Daftar Bansos DTKS Kemensos dan Cek Online BPNT atau PKH 2022 di Aplikasi atau cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

Cara Daftar Bansos DTKS Kemensos dan Cek Online BPNT atau PKH 2022 di Aplikasi atau cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

6 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Ecart Webportal Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Simak Link Pendaftaran

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Ecart Webportal Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Simak Link Pendaftaran

6 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 6 November 2022

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:14 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

CARA Gunakan Savefrom IG, Download Video Reels IG, IGTV, dan Story IG Anti Ribet Tinggal Klik Saja

CARA Gunakan Savefrom IG, Download Video Reels IG, IGTV, dan Story IG Anti Ribet Tinggal Klik Saja

6 November 2022, 05:14 WIB

Media Blora

Profil Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad yang Jadi Google Doodle hari ini

Profil Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad yang Jadi Google Doodle hari ini

6 November 2022, 05:13 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Info Pemadaman Listrik di Temanggung Hari ini Minggu 6 November 2022, Cek Jadwal dan Lokasinya

Info Pemadaman Listrik di Temanggung Hari ini Minggu 6 November 2022, Cek Jadwal dan Lokasinya

6 November 2022, 05:13 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

6 November 2022, 05:12 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 6 November 2022

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:11 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Kuda, Kambing, dan Monyet Hari Ini, 6 November 2022: Buat Perubahan, Belajar Beradaptasi

Ramalan Shio Kuda, Kambing, dan Monyet Hari Ini, 6 November 2022: Buat Perubahan, Belajar Beradaptasi

6 November 2022, 05:11 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Punya Buncis dan Telur? Tumis Jadi Satu dengan Resep Praktis Ini, Dijamin Lezat dan Bikin Nasi Sebakul Habis!

Punya Buncis dan Telur? Tumis Jadi Satu dengan Resep Praktis Ini, Dijamin Lezat dan Bikin Nasi Sebakul Habis!

6 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Poin yang Perlu Diperhatikan Saat Pelaksanaan Projek Penguatan Profil Pelajar Pancasila? Ini Jawabannya

Poin yang Perlu Diperhatikan Saat Pelaksanaan Projek Penguatan Profil Pelajar Pancasila? Ini Jawabannya

6 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Waktu yang Tepat Berbicara Tentang Sebuah Harapan

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Waktu yang Tepat Berbicara Tentang Sebuah Harapan

6 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Minggu, 6 November 2022

Aktifkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Minggu, 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 6 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Konflik Pengaruhi Hubunganmu dengan Kekasih

Ramalan Zodiak 6 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Konflik Pengaruhi Hubunganmu dengan Kekasih

6 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Agenda Final Badminton Hylo Open 2022 Hari Ini Live di INews TV, Ginting dan Duet Rehan Lisa Wakil Indonesia

Agenda Final Badminton Hylo Open 2022 Hari Ini Live di INews TV, Ginting dan Duet Rehan Lisa Wakil Indonesia

6 November 2022, 05:09 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 6 November 2022

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 6 November 2022

6 November 2022, 05:08 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Saing Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 6 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Saing Sore Malam Hujan

6 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Savefrom IG FB Tanpa Aplikasi, Unduh Video Instagram dan Facebook dengan Mudah, Cepat, dan Efisien

Savefrom IG FB Tanpa Aplikasi, Unduh Video Instagram dan Facebook dengan Mudah, Cepat, dan Efisien

6 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Kumpulan Soal UAS Matematika Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

6 November 2022, 05:05 WIB