Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hype Boy - NewJeans

Baby, got me looking so crazy

Ppajyeobeorineun daydream

Got me feeling you

Neodo malhaejullae

Nuga naege mweoradeun

Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon

Maybe you could be the one

Nal mideobwa han beon

I'm not looking for just fun

Maybe I could be the one

Oh baby

Euiminhadae na lately

Neo eopshineun maeil maeiri yeah

Jaemieopseo eojjeoji

I just want you

Call my phone right now

I just wanna hear you're mine

'Cause I know what you like boy

You're my chemical hype boy

Nae jinan naldeureun

Nun tteumyeon itneun kkum

Hype boy neoman weonhae

Hype boy naega jeonhae

And we can go high

Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm

Take him to the sky

You know I hype you boy

Nuneul gama

Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm

Take him to the sky

You know I hype you boy

Jame deullyeogo jame deullyeo haedo

Ne saenggage tto saebyeok se shi uh-oh

Allyeojul geoya

They can't have you no more

Bwabwa yeogi

Nae ireum sseoittago (Yeah)

Nuga naege mweoradeun

Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon

Maybe you could be the one

Nal mideobwa han beon

I'm not looking for just fun

Maybe I could be the one