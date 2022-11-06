Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hype Boy - NewJeans
Baby, got me looking so crazy
Ppajyeobeorineun daydream
Got me feeling you
Neodo malhaejullae
Nuga naege mweoradeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one
Oh baby
Euiminhadae na lately
Neo eopshineun maeil maeiri yeah
Jaemieopseo eojjeoji
I just want you
Call my phone right now
I just wanna hear you're mine
'Cause I know what you like boy
You're my chemical hype boy
Nae jinan naldeureun
Nun tteumyeon itneun kkum
Hype boy neoman weonhae
Hype boy naega jeonhae
And we can go high
Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm
Take him to the sky
You know I hype you boy
Nuneul gama
Malhaebwa yeah neukkyeobwa mm mm
Take him to the sky
You know I hype you boy
Jame deullyeogo jame deullyeo haedo
Ne saenggage tto saebyeok se shi uh-oh
Allyeojul geoya
They can't have you no more
Bwabwa yeogi
Nae ireum sseoittago (Yeah)
Nuga naege mweoradeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one
