Lirik Lagu Fearless – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fearless – Goo Goo Dolls

Behind every fear there's a lie told

Spent most of my life trying to let go

The more you love

The more you bleed

Some days will be harder than others

So we gotta lean on each other

Hands in the air

Hearts on our sleeve

We're living in a world unfair

We're living in a world so scared

I'm gonna be fearless, fearless

I'm brave enough to feel this, feel this

I'm running down my demons, demons

No doubts around it

I finally found it

Fearless, fearless

I never thought I'd feel this, feel this

I finally believe it, believe it

No doubts around it

I finally found it

I can't be myself if I'm hiding

And if I'm not living I'm dying

I can't feel

What I don't know

I'm tearing apart all the labels

Throwing my luck on the table

And if I lose

I won't go home

We're living in a world unfair

We're living in a world so scared