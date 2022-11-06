Lirik Lagu Fearless – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fearless – Goo Goo Dolls
Behind every fear there's a lie told
Spent most of my life trying to let go
The more you love
The more you bleed
Some days will be harder than others
So we gotta lean on each other
Hands in the air
Hearts on our sleeve
We're living in a world unfair
We're living in a world so scared
I'm gonna be fearless, fearless
I'm brave enough to feel this, feel this
I'm running down my demons, demons
No doubts around it
I finally found it
Fearless, fearless
I never thought I'd feel this, feel this
I finally believe it, believe it
No doubts around it
I finally found it
I can't be myself if I'm hiding
And if I'm not living I'm dying
I can't feel
What I don't know
I'm tearing apart all the labels
Throwing my luck on the table
And if I lose
I won't go home
We're living in a world unfair
We're living in a world so scared
