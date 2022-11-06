Lirik Lagu Emotions - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Emotions - 5 Seconds of Summer
Talk about it, I don't wanna talk about it
Got too many things on my mind
Think about it, I don't wanna think about it
Maybe that's why I'm always high
You always got one, two, three, four, five more things to say
Tellin' me six, seven, eight, nine, ten more things to change
But till that day
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken
If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions
You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why
I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken
So I'll be here with my emotions
Cry about it, I don't wanna cry about it
But I still can't help it sometimes
Fight about it, I don't wanna fight about it
I'm already screamin' inside
I always got onе, two, three, four, five more ways to break
I always got six, sеven, eight, nine, ten brand new mistakes
I know I'll make
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken
If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions
You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why
I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken
So I'll be here with my emotions
I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do
(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)
I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do
(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)
I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do
(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)
I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken
If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions
You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why
I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time
Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken
So I'll be here with my emotions
