Lirik Lagu Emotions - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Emotions - 5 Seconds of Summer

Talk about it, I don't wanna talk about it

Got too many things on my mind

Think about it, I don't wanna think about it

Maybe that's why I'm always high

You always got one, two, three, four, five more things to say

Tellin' me six, seven, eight, nine, ten more things to change

But till that day

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken

If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions

You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why

I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken

So I'll be here with my emotions

Cry about it, I don't wanna cry about it

But I still can't help it sometimes

Fight about it, I don't wanna fight about it

I'm already screamin' inside

I always got onе, two, three, four, five more ways to break

I always got six, sеven, eight, nine, ten brand new mistakes

I know I'll make

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken

If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions

You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why

I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken

So I'll be here with my emotions

I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do

(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)

I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do

(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)

I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do

(Where did I go wrong? Where did I go wrong?)

I'm doin' my best and I guess that's the best I can do

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken, kinda broken

If you need me, I'll be here with my emotions, my emotions

You should know I feel some type of way, I don't even know why

I'm just needin' a little space, I'm just needin' a little time

Don't mind me, I'm just feelin' kinda broken

So I'll be here with my emotions