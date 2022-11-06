Lirik Lagu Slide Away - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slide Away - OASIS

Slide away and give it all you've got

My today fell in from the top

I dream of you and all the things you say

I wonder where you are now

Hold me down all the world's asleep

Need you now you've knocked me off my feet

I dream of you and we talk of growing old

But you said "Please don't!"

Slide in baby, together we'll fly

I've tried praying

But I don't know what you're saying to me

Now that you're mine

We'll find a way

Of chasing the sun

Let me be the one that shines with you

In the morning we don't know what to do

Two of a kind

We'll find a way

To do what we've done

Let me be the one who shines with you

And we can slide away

Slide away

Slide away

Away

Slide away and give it all you've got

My today fell in from the top

I dream of you and all the things you say

I wonder where you are now

Slide in baby, together we'll fly

I've tried praying

And I know just what you're saying to me

Now that you're mine

We'll find a way

Of chasing the sun

Let me be the one that shines with you

In the morning we don't know what to do

We're two of a kind

We'll find a way

To do what we've done

Oh, let me be the one who shines with you

And we can slide away

Slide away

Slide away

Slide away

Slide away (and I wanna try now, I wanna make you mine now)

Slide away (and I wanna try now, I wanna make you mine now)

Slide away (and I wanna try now, I wanna make you mine now)

Slide away (and I wanna try now, I wanna make you mine now)

(Don't know, don't care

All I know is you can take me there)

(Don't know, don't care

All I know is you can take me there) Slide away

(Don't know, don't care

All I know is you can take me there) Slide away

(Don't know, don't care

All I know is you can take me there) Slide away

(Don't know, don't care

All I know is you can take me there) Slide away

(Take me there, take me there, take me there) Slide away

(Take me there, take me there, all I know is you can take me there) Slide away

(Take me there, take me there, take me there) Slide away

(Take me there) slide away (take me there) slide away (take me there) Slide away