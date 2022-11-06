Lirik Lagu Stugglin - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Now listen
Tell me what you want when you feelin' this way
Can't you hold up for a moment baby
It'll feel good if you can be sincere in your life
No matter how hard it is
God's always by your side
Don't be scared to choose what's in your heart
Please be strong cause you are the light
Please tell me you're gonna get things done in your life
No matter how hard it is you must fight
Don't ever give it up
Don't give it up
Just still feel like you're good
Give it up
Don't give it up
Now I talk to you honey yeah
Give it up
Don't give it up
It's just gonna feel the same
I talk to you honey
Now listen
Tell me what you want when you feelin' this way
Can't you hold up for a moment baby
It'll feel good if you can be sincere in your life
No matter how hard it is
God's always by your side
Don't be scared to choose what's in your heart
Please be strong cause you are the light
Please tell me you're gonna get things done in your life
No matter how hard it is you must fight
Don't ever give it up
Don't give it up
Just still feel like you're good
Give it up
Don't give it up
Now I talk to you honey yeah
Give it up
Don't give it up
It's just gonna feel the same
I talk to you honey
Hey
You can't blame it all to somebody else baby
You can't hangin' on to somebody else baby
You can't blame it all to somebody else baby
I talk to you honey
Ha
Don't ever give it up
It's just gonna feel the same
I talk to you honey
