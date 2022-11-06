Lirik Lagu Stugglin - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stugglin - Dhira Bongs

Now listen

Tell me what you want when you feelin' this way

Can't you hold up for a moment baby

It'll feel good if you can be sincere in your life

No matter how hard it is

God's always by your side

Don't be scared to choose what's in your heart

Please be strong cause you are the light

Please tell me you're gonna get things done in your life

No matter how hard it is you must fight

Don't ever give it up

Don't give it up

Just still feel like you're good

Give it up

Don't give it up

Now I talk to you honey yeah

Give it up

Don't give it up

It's just gonna feel the same

I talk to you honey

Hey

You can't blame it all to somebody else baby

You can't hangin' on to somebody else baby

You can't blame it all to somebody else baby

I talk to you honey

Ha

Don't ever give it up

It's just gonna feel the same

I talk to you honey