Lirik Lagu Not an Ordinary Fairytale - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not an Ordinary Fairytale - Dhira Bongs
This where the story begins
She said life is 99 percent of hardships
And the rest you need to thank about
It's not possible to believe everything at once
But please make your efforts count
Then too much to care, unnecessary talks, patterned questions
Are those stuff also included?
Hey, baby, when are you arrived at home?
It's been late, please drive slowly!
Hey, baby, please begin with a breakfast!
Am I bothering you?
Thank you for treat us good stuff to eat by your golden hands
Thank you for your angelic touch, keep us safe and sound
Thank you for your thoughtful smile
When we are learning to be enough
Thank you for being here
You are the stairway to heaven (heaven, heaven)
He said one percent more is all about luck
And the rest, please just ask your mom
But don't get drowned in time, wait for nothing
'Cause you might create your own chance
All that you need has written in your hand, I have a faith in you
But what if my hands are just too small?
Hey, baby, it's likely you could handle
What's your next deal? Don't be overwhelmed
Hey baby, don't forget that you are strong
Twice as strong as I am
Thank you for staying behind our back, you gently protect us
Thank you for making us stay grounded and be what we are
Thank you for all of your guides whenever we misbehaved ourselves
Thank you for your presence, your soul is bigger than the world
You got a trick to win the game
But I guess I'll never beat you
I wish to share you how to do my game
But compare to you, I'm starting out
(Too soon to be enough)
Yeah, I broke the fourth wall and I'm proud of it
Never been easy for you to catch my feeling sometimes
For my sake, you put me into a glass box filled with fluffy bunnies
Full of beautiful worries, uh
Thank you for your presence and your golden hands
Thank you for your angelic touch, keep us safe and sound
