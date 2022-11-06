Lirik Lagu Not an Ordinary Fairytale - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not an Ordinary Fairytale - Dhira Bongs

This where the story begins

She said life is 99 percent of hardships

And the rest you need to thank about

It's not possible to believe everything at once

But please make your efforts count

Then too much to care, unnecessary talks, patterned questions

Are those stuff also included?

Hey, baby, when are you arrived at home?

It's been late, please drive slowly!

Hey, baby, please begin with a breakfast!

Am I bothering you?

Thank you for treat us good stuff to eat by your golden hands

Thank you for your angelic touch, keep us safe and sound

Thank you for your thoughtful smile

When we are learning to be enough

Thank you for being here

You are the stairway to heaven (heaven, heaven)

He said one percent more is all about luck

And the rest, please just ask your mom

But don't get drowned in time, wait for nothing

'Cause you might create your own chance

All that you need has written in your hand, I have a faith in you

But what if my hands are just too small?

Hey, baby, it's likely you could handle

What's your next deal? Don't be overwhelmed

Hey baby, don't forget that you are strong

Twice as strong as I am

Thank you for staying behind our back, you gently protect us

Thank you for making us stay grounded and be what we are

Thank you for all of your guides whenever we misbehaved ourselves

Thank you for your presence, your soul is bigger than the world

You got a trick to win the game

But I guess I'll never beat you

I wish to share you how to do my game

But compare to you, I'm starting out

(Too soon to be enough)

Yeah, I broke the fourth wall and I'm proud of it

Never been easy for you to catch my feeling sometimes

For my sake, you put me into a glass box filled with fluffy bunnies

Full of beautiful worries, uh

Thank you for your presence and your golden hands

Thank you for your angelic touch, keep us safe and sound