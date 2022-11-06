Lirik Lagu She's Not Affraid - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Not Affraid - One Direction
She sneaks out in the middle of the night, yeah
Tight dress with the top cut low
She's addicted to feeling of letting go, oh, ohoo, let it go
She walks in and the room just lights up
But she don't want anyone to know
That I'm the only one who gets to take her home, oh, ohoo
Take her home
But everytime I tell her that I want more
She closes the door
She's not afraid of all the attention
She's not afraid of running wild
How come she's so afraid of falling in love
She's not afraid of scary movies
She likes the way we kiss in the dark
But she's so afraid of f-f-falling in love
Ohoo
Maybe she's just trying to test me
Wanna see how hard I'm gonna work
Wanna see if I can really tell how much she's worth
What your worth
Or maybe all her friends have told her
Don't' get closer he'll just break your heart
But either way she sees in me and it's just so hard (So hard)
'Cause every time I tell her how I feel
She says it's not real
