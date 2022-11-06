Lirik Lagu She's Not Affraid - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Not Affraid - One Direction

She sneaks out in the middle of the night, yeah

Tight dress with the top cut low

She's addicted to feeling of letting go, oh, ohoo, let it go

She walks in and the room just lights up

But she don't want anyone to know

That I'm the only one who gets to take her home, oh, ohoo

Take her home

But everytime I tell her that I want more

She closes the door

She's not afraid of all the attention

She's not afraid of running wild

How come she's so afraid of falling in love

She's not afraid of scary movies

She likes the way we kiss in the dark

But she's so afraid of f-f-falling in love

Ohoo

Maybe she's just trying to test me

Wanna see how hard I'm gonna work

Wanna see if I can really tell how much she's worth

What your worth

Or maybe all her friends have told her

Don't' get closer he'll just break your heart

But either way she sees in me and it's just so hard (So hard)

'Cause every time I tell her how I feel

She says it's not real