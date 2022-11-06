Lirik Lagu Make Me Fallin in Love again - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make Me Fallin in Love again - Dhira Bongs
Trying hard to show you
I could just tell you'd fallin in love with me
But you keep in silent, shutting down
Recalling all the time I've spent with you hmm
Having a couple sticks of ice cream together
When you're not around, my appetite drop
If only there's a second chance we could be like we used to be
Without me having to repeat the beginning, all over again
Try to impress, romancing the chase. Did you notice that?
Your moves were just predictable. (just predictable)
I could nearly feel your heartbeat so intense and so real
Please, give it a try!
I wish I had more time to set myself hmm
Giving you a stick of ice cream once again.
Without your milky smile, I lose my sense of taste
If only there's a second chance we could be like we used to be
Without me having to expect you back over and over
We could be (meant to happen)
Alright (nothing will changed between us)
Take your time (just start over)
Being true (please open up)
We could be (meant to happen)
Alright (Nothing will changed between us)
Take your time (just start over)
Being true (please make up your mind)
If only there's a second chance we could be like we used to be
Without us having to repeat the beginning, that never ends
