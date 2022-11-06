Lirik Lagu Wishing Well - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wishing Well - Juice WRLD
I can't breathe (Chopsquad), I can't breathe, 999
Waiting for the exhale
I toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well
I can't breathe, I'm waiting for the exhale
Toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well
Still no luck, but oh, well
I still try even though I know I'm gon' fail
Stress on my shoulders like a anvil
Perky got me itching like a anthill
Drugs killing me softly, Lauryn Hill
Sometimes I don't know how to feel
Ring-ring, phone call from depression
You used my past and my memories as a weapon
On the other line, I talk to addiction, huh
Speaking of the devil, all the drugs, I miss them
This can't be real, is it fiction?
Somethin' feels broke, need to fix it
I cry out for help, do they listen?
I'ma be alone until it's finished
This is the part where I tell you I'm fine, but I'm lyin'
I just don't want you to worry
This is the part where I take all my feelings and hide 'em
'Cause I don't want nobody to hurt me
I can't breathe, I'm waiting for the exhale
Toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well
Still no luck, but oh, well
I still try even though I know I'm gon' fail
It's stress on my shoulders like a anvil
Perky got me itching like a anthill
Drugs killing me softly, Lauryn Hill
Sometimes I don't know how to feel
Sometimes I don't know how to feel
Let's be for real
If it wasn't for the pills, I wouldn't be here
But if I keep taking these pills, I won't be here, yeah
I just told y'all my secret, yeah
It's tearing me to pieces
I really think I need them
I stopped taking the drugs and now the drugs take me
Artikel Pilihan