Lirik Lagu Wishing Well - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wishing Well - Juice WRLD

I can't breathe (Chopsquad), I can't breathe, 999

Waiting for the exhale

I toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well

I can't breathe, I'm waiting for the exhale

Toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well

Still no luck, but oh, well

I still try even though I know I'm gon' fail

Stress on my shoulders like a anvil

Perky got me itching like a anthill

Drugs killing me softly, Lauryn Hill

Sometimes I don't know how to feel

Ring-ring, phone call from depression

You used my past and my memories as a weapon

On the other line, I talk to addiction, huh

Speaking of the devil, all the drugs, I miss them

This can't be real, is it fiction?

Somethin' feels broke, need to fix it

I cry out for help, do they listen?

I'ma be alone until it's finished

This is the part where I tell you I'm fine, but I'm lyin'

I just don't want you to worry

This is the part where I take all my feelings and hide 'em

'Cause I don't want nobody to hurt me

I can't breathe, I'm waiting for the exhale

Toss my pain with my wishes in a wishing well

Still no luck, but oh, well

I still try even though I know I'm gon' fail

It's stress on my shoulders like a anvil

Perky got me itching like a anthill

Drugs killing me softly, Lauryn Hill

Sometimes I don't know how to feel

Sometimes I don't know how to feel

Let's be for real

If it wasn't for the pills, I wouldn't be here

But if I keep taking these pills, I won't be here, yeah

I just told y'all my secret, yeah

It's tearing me to pieces

I really think I need them

I stopped taking the drugs and now the drugs take me