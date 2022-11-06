Lirik Lagu Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez

Tired, blue boy walks my way

Holding a girl's hand

That basic bitch leaves finally

Now I can take her man

Someone told me stay away from things that aren't yours

But was he yours, if he wanted me so bad?

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

I can't stand her whining

Where's her binky now?

And loving her seems tiring

So boy, just love me, down, down, down

Someone told me stay away from things that aren't yours

But was he yours, if he wanted me so bad?

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Words, words, words

Words, words, words, words, words

Words, words, words, words

Words, words

Words, words, words, words

Words

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Pacify her

She's getting on my nerves

You don't love her

Stop lying with those words

Words, words, words

Words, words, words, words, words

Words, words, words, words

Words, words

Words, words, words, words

Words

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Cry Baby

Artis: Melanie Martinez

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di balik Lagu

Pacify Her merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Melanie Martinez, penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia mengawali karier dengan ikut serta dalam acara pencarian bakat, The Voice.

Sejak saat itu, namanya pun mulai diperhitungan di dunia musik. Setelah The Voice rampung, Melanie Martinez merilis single pertamanya yang bertajuk Dollhouse.

Setelah itu, dia merilis EP dengan judul yang sama pada 2014 melalui label Atlantic Records.

Kemudian pada 2015, dia merilis album Cry Baby yang meledak di pasaran, Album ini bahkan berhasil meraih sertifikasi platinum dari Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika Serikat (RIAA) pada 2017.