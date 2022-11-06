Lirik Lagu Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez
Tired, blue boy walks my way
Holding a girl's hand
That basic bitch leaves finally
Now I can take her man
Someone told me stay away from things that aren't yours
But was he yours, if he wanted me so bad?
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
I can't stand her whining
Where's her binky now?
And loving her seems tiring
So boy, just love me, down, down, down
Someone told me stay away from things that aren't yours
But was he yours, if he wanted me so bad?
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Words, words, words
Words, words, words, words, words
Words, words, words, words
Words, words
Words, words, words, words
Words
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Pacify her
She's getting on my nerves
You don't love her
Stop lying with those words
Words, words, words
Words, words, words, words, words
Words, words, words, words
Words, words
Words, words, words, words
Words
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Cry Baby
Artis: Melanie Martinez
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di balik Lagu
Pacify Her merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Melanie Martinez, penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia mengawali karier dengan ikut serta dalam acara pencarian bakat, The Voice.
Sejak saat itu, namanya pun mulai diperhitungan di dunia musik. Setelah The Voice rampung, Melanie Martinez merilis single pertamanya yang bertajuk Dollhouse.
Setelah itu, dia merilis EP dengan judul yang sama pada 2014 melalui label Atlantic Records.
Kemudian pada 2015, dia merilis album Cry Baby yang meledak di pasaran, Album ini bahkan berhasil meraih sertifikasi platinum dari Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika Serikat (RIAA) pada 2017.
Artikel Pilihan