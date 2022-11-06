Lirik Lagu Over You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Over You – Goo Goo Dolls
Memories that can't replace
The feeling of you next to me
Pictures of your smiling face
These old mistakes feel new again
Haven't seen the sun in days
Oh, did you take it away with you?
Might have gone our separate ways
But every night brings me back to you
When you were mine
Oh, where did the time go?
I acted like a blind fool
There's only one truth
There's only one you
There's no way out
There's just no over you
How long has it really been?
Oh, time is such a funny thing
Remember what you think we had
Oh, don't forget the good times with the bad
When you were mine
Oh, where did the time go?
I acted like a blind fool
There's only one truth
There's only one you
There's no way out
There's just no over you
I finally understand it all
The wrong, the right, the end, the fall
Love is love and nothing in between
And I make my apology
'Cause without you, there is no me
Love is love, and your love's all I need
When you were mine
Oh, where did the time go?
I acted like a blind fool
There's only one truth
There's only one you
There's no way out
There's just no over you
When you were mine
Oh, where did the time go?
I acted like a blind fool (there's just no over you)
There's only one truth
There's only one you
There's no way out
There's just no over you
