Lirik Lagu Over You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Over You – Goo Goo Dolls

Memories that can't replace

The feeling of you next to me

Pictures of your smiling face

These old mistakes feel new again

Haven't seen the sun in days

Oh, did you take it away with you?

Might have gone our separate ways

But every night brings me back to you

When you were mine

Oh, where did the time go?

I acted like a blind fool

There's only one truth

There's only one you

There's no way out

There's just no over you

How long has it really been?

Oh, time is such a funny thing

Remember what you think we had

Oh, don't forget the good times with the bad

When you were mine

Oh, where did the time go?

I acted like a blind fool

There's only one truth

There's only one you

There's no way out

There's just no over you

I finally understand it all

The wrong, the right, the end, the fall

Love is love and nothing in between

And I make my apology

'Cause without you, there is no me

Love is love, and your love's all I need

When you were mine

Oh, where did the time go?

I acted like a blind fool

There's only one truth

There's only one you

There's no way out

There's just no over you

When you were mine

Oh, where did the time go?

I acted like a blind fool (there's just no over you)

There's only one truth

There's only one you

There's no way out

There's just no over you