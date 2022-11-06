Lirik Lagu Legends - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Legends - Juice WRLD

I usually don't speak on shit like this, but

Ain't nobody else saying shit

Daytrip took it to ten

I usually have an answer to the question

But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)

Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence

This time, it was so unexpected

Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing

All legends fall in the making

Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth

What's the 27 Club?

We ain't making it past 21

I been going through paranoia

So I always gotta keep a gun

Damn, that's the world we live in now

Yeah, hold on, just hear me out

They tell me I'ma be a legend

I don't want that title now

'Cause all the legends seem to die out

What the fuck is this 'bout?

I'm tryna make it out

I'm tryna change the world

I'm tryna take her out

I'm tryna take your girl

More importantly, I'm tryna change the world

Maybe flex with some diamonds and pearls, yeah

I usually have an answer to the question

But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)

Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence

This time, it was so unexpected

Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing

All legends fall in the making

Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth

My mind is foggy, I'm so confused

We keep on losing our legends to

The cruel cold world, what is it coming to?

The end of the world, is it coming soon?

Yeah, ooh, ooh, oh

That hit's for you

I usually have an answer to the question

But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)

Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence

This time, it was so unexpected

Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing

All legends fall in the making

Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth