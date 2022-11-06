Lirik Lagu Legends - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Legends - Juice WRLD
I usually don't speak on shit like this, but
Ain't nobody else saying shit
Daytrip took it to ten
I usually have an answer to the question
But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)
Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence
This time, it was so unexpected
Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing
All legends fall in the making
Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth
What's the 27 Club?
We ain't making it past 21
I been going through paranoia
So I always gotta keep a gun
Damn, that's the world we live in now
Yeah, hold on, just hear me out
They tell me I'ma be a legend
I don't want that title now
'Cause all the legends seem to die out
What the fuck is this 'bout?
I'm tryna make it out
I'm tryna change the world
I'm tryna take her out
I'm tryna take your girl
More importantly, I'm tryna change the world
Maybe flex with some diamonds and pearls, yeah
I usually have an answer to the question
But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)
Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence
This time, it was so unexpected
Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing
All legends fall in the making
Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth
My mind is foggy, I'm so confused
We keep on losing our legends to
The cruel cold world, what is it coming to?
The end of the world, is it coming soon?
Yeah, ooh, ooh, oh
That hit's for you
I usually have an answer to the question
But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)
Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence
This time, it was so unexpected
Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing
All legends fall in the making
Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth
Artikel Pilihan