Lirik Lagu I Kissed a Girl - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Kissed a Girl - Katy Perry

This was never the way I planned

Not my intention

I got so brave, drink in hand

Lost my discretion

It's not what I'm used to

Just wanna try you on

I'm curious for you

Caught my attention

I kissed a girl and I liked it

The taste of her cherry chapstick

I kissed a girl just to try it

I hope my boyfriend don't mind it

It felt so wrong, it felt so right

Don't mean I'm in love tonight

I kissed a girl and I liked it

I liked it

No, I don't even know your name

It doesn't matter

You're my experimental game

Just human nature

It's not what good girls do

Not how they should behave

My head gets so confused

Hard to obey

I kissed a girl and I liked it

The taste of her cherry chapstick

I kissed a girl just to try it

I hope my boyfriend don't mind it

It felt so wrong, it felt so right

Don't mean I'm in love tonight

I kissed a girl and I liked it

I liked it

Us girls, we are so magical

Soft skin, red lips, so kissable

Hard to resist, so touchable

Too good to deny it

Ain't no big deal, it's innocent

I kissed a girl and I liked it

The taste of her cherry chapstick

I kissed a girl just to try it

I hope my boyfriend don't mind it

It felt so wrong, it felt so right

Don't mean I'm in love tonight

I kissed a girl and I liked it

I liked it

Credit

Artis: Katy Perry

Album: One of the Boys

Penulis lagu: Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Katy Perry & Cathy Dennis

Rilis: 28 April 2008

Genre: Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop