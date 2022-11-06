Lirik Lagu Picture - Kid Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Kid Rock - Picture

Livin' my life in a slow hell

Different girl every night at the hotel

I ain't seen the sunshine in three damn days

Been fuelin' up on cocaine and whiskey

Wish I had a good girl to miss me

Lord, I wonder if I'll ever change my ways

I put your picture away

Sat down and cried today

I can't look at you while I'm lying next to her

I put your picture away

Sat down and cried today

I can't look at you while I'm lying next to her (Ooh-ooh)

I called you last night in the hotel

Everyone knows, but they won't tell

But their half-hearted smiles tell me something just ain't right

I've been waitin' on you for a long time

Fuelin' up on heartaches and cheap wine

I ain't heard from you in three damn nights

I put your picture away

I wonder where you've been

I can't look at you while I'm lyin' next to him (Ooh)

I put your picture away

I wonder where you've been

I can't look at you while I'm lyin' next to him (Ooh)

I saw you yesterday with an old friend

It was the same old same, how have you been?

Since you've been gone, my world's been dark and grey

You reminded me of brighter days

I hoped you were comin' home to stay

I was headed to church

I was off to drink you away (Drink you away)

I thought about you for a long time

Can't seem to get you off my mind

I can't understand why we're living life this way

I found your picture today

I swear I'll change my ways

I just called to say I want you

To come back home (Ooh-ooh)

I found your picture today

I swear I'll change my ways

I just called to say I want you

To come back home

I just called to say I love you

Come back home