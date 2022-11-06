Lirik Lagu Picture - Kid Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Livin' my life in a slow hell
Different girl every night at the hotel
I ain't seen the sunshine in three damn days
Been fuelin' up on cocaine and whiskey
Wish I had a good girl to miss me
Lord, I wonder if I'll ever change my ways
I put your picture away
Sat down and cried today
I can't look at you while I'm lying next to her
I put your picture away
Sat down and cried today
I can't look at you while I'm lying next to her (Ooh-ooh)
I called you last night in the hotel
Everyone knows, but they won't tell
But their half-hearted smiles tell me something just ain't right
I've been waitin' on you for a long time
Fuelin' up on heartaches and cheap wine
I ain't heard from you in three damn nights
I put your picture away
I wonder where you've been
I can't look at you while I'm lyin' next to him (Ooh)
I put your picture away
I wonder where you've been
I can't look at you while I'm lyin' next to him (Ooh)
I saw you yesterday with an old friend
It was the same old same, how have you been?
Since you've been gone, my world's been dark and grey
You reminded me of brighter days
I hoped you were comin' home to stay
I was headed to church
I was off to drink you away (Drink you away)
I thought about you for a long time
Can't seem to get you off my mind
I can't understand why we're living life this way
I found your picture today
I swear I'll change my ways
I just called to say I want you
To come back home (Ooh-ooh)
I found your picture today
I swear I'll change my ways
I just called to say I want you
To come back home
I just called to say I love you
Come back home
