Lirik Lagu Samaritans – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Man up, sit down
Chin up, pipe down
Socks up, don't cry
Drink up, just lie
"Grow some balls, " he said
"Grow some balls"
Man up, sit down
Chin up, pipe down
Socks up, don't cry
Drink up, don't whine
"Grow some balls, " he said
"Grow some balls"
The mask
Of masculinity
Is a mask
A mask that's wearing me
The mask, the mask, the mask
I'm a real boy
Boy, and I cry
I like myself
And I want to try
This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father
Yeah
Man up, sit down
Chin up, pipe down
Socks up, don't cry
Drink up, just lie
"Grow some balls, " he said
"Grow some balls"
Man up, sit down
Chin up, pipe down
Socks up, don't cry
Drink up, don't whine
"Grow some balls, " he said
"Grow some balls"
The mask
Of masculinity
Is a mask
A mask that's wearing me
The mask, the mask, the mask
Artikel Pilihan