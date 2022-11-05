Lirik Lagu Samaritans – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Samaritans - Idles

Man up, sit down

Chin up, pipe down

Socks up, don't cry

Drink up, just lie

"Grow some balls, " he said

"Grow some balls"

Man up, sit down

Chin up, pipe down

Socks up, don't cry

Drink up, don't whine

"Grow some balls, " he said

"Grow some balls"

The mask

Of masculinity

Is a mask

A mask that's wearing me

The mask, the mask, the mask

I'm a real boy

Boy, and I cry

I like myself

And I want to try

This is why you never see your father cry

This is why you never see your father cry

This is why you never see your father

Yeah

Man up, sit down

Chin up, pipe down

Socks up, don't cry

Drink up, just lie

"Grow some balls, " he said

"Grow some balls"

Man up, sit down

Chin up, pipe down

Socks up, don't cry

Drink up, don't whine

"Grow some balls, " he said

"Grow some balls"

The mask

Of masculinity

Is a mask

A mask that's wearing me

The mask, the mask, the mask