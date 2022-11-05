Lirik Lagu Dig – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

We all have a weakness
But some of ours are easy to identify
Look me in the eye
And ask for forgiveness
We'll make a pact to never speak that word again
Yes, you are my friend
We all have something that digs at us
At least we dig each other
So when weakness turns my ego up
I know you'll count on the me from yesterday
If I turn into another
Dig me up from under what is covering
The better part of me
Sing this song
Remind me that we'll always have each other
When everything else is gone
We all have a sickness
That cleverly attaches and multiplies
No matter how we try
We all have someone that digs at us
At least we dig each other
So when sickness turns my ego up
I know you'll act as a clever medicine
If I turn into another
Dig me up from under what is covering
The better part of me
Sing this song
Remind me that we'll always have each other
When everything else is gone
Oh, each other when everything else is gone
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
If I turn into another
Dig me up from under what is covering
The better part of me
Sing this song
Remind me that we'll always have each other
When everything else is gone
Oh, each other when everything else is gone
Oh, each other when everything else is gone
