Lirik Lagu Dig – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dig - Incubus

We all have a weakness

But some of ours are easy to identify

Look me in the eye

And ask for forgiveness

We'll make a pact to never speak that word again

Yes, you are my friend

We all have something that digs at us

At least we dig each other

So when weakness turns my ego up

I know you'll count on the me from yesterday

If I turn into another

Dig me up from under what is covering

The better part of me

Sing this song

Remind me that we'll always have each other

When everything else is gone

We all have a sickness

That cleverly attaches and multiplies

No matter how we try

We all have someone that digs at us

At least we dig each other

So when sickness turns my ego up

I know you'll act as a clever medicine

If I turn into another

Dig me up from under what is covering

The better part of me

Sing this song

Remind me that we'll always have each other

When everything else is gone

Oh, each other when everything else is gone

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

If I turn into another

Dig me up from under what is covering

The better part of me

Sing this song

Remind me that we'll always have each other

When everything else is gone

Oh, each other when everything else is gone

Oh, each other when everything else is gone