Lirik Lagu Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley

A water glass full of whiskey

And women that I never knew too well

Lord, the things I've seen and done

Most of which I'd be ashamed to tell

I don't know how it started

But that's what makes a man a man, I guess

Now I'm holdin' on to nothing'

Tryin' to forget the rest

I'm lookin' back on my life

To see if I can find the pieces

I know that some were stolen

And some just blew away

Well, I found the bad parts

Found all the sad parts

But I guess I threw the best part away

Lord, the pieces of my life,

They're everywhere, they're everywhere

And the one I think I miss most of all

Is you and you know who

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Today

Dirilis: 1975

Fakta di Balik Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley

Pieces of Me merupakan karya Troy Harold Seals yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.

Elvis Presley atau Elvis Aaron Presley merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Ia lahir di Tupelo, Mississippi dan pindah ke Memphis, Tennessee bersama keluarganya.