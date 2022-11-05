Lirik Lagu Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley
A water glass full of whiskey
And women that I never knew too well
Lord, the things I've seen and done
Most of which I'd be ashamed to tell
I don't know how it started
But that's what makes a man a man, I guess
Now I'm holdin' on to nothing'
Tryin' to forget the rest
I'm lookin' back on my life
To see if I can find the pieces
I know that some were stolen
And some just blew away
Well, I found the bad parts
Found all the sad parts
But I guess I threw the best part away
Lord, the pieces of my life,
They're everywhere, they're everywhere
And the one I think I miss most of all
Is you and you know who
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Today
Dirilis: 1975
Fakta di Balik Pieces of Me - Elvis Presley
Pieces of Me merupakan karya Troy Harold Seals yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.
Elvis Presley atau Elvis Aaron Presley merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Ia lahir di Tupelo, Mississippi dan pindah ke Memphis, Tennessee bersama keluarganya.
