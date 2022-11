Lirik Lagu Baby Let’s Play House - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby Let's Play House - Elvis Presley

Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby baby

Baby, baby baby, be-be-be-be-be-be baby baby, baby

Baby baby baby

Come back, baby, I want to play house with you

Well, you may go to college

You may go to school

You may have a pink Cadillac

But don't you be nobody's fool

Now baby come back, baby, come

Come back, baby, come

Come back, baby I want to play house with you

Now listen and I'll tell you baby

What I'm talking about

Come on back to me, little girl

So we can play some house

Now baby come back, baby, come

Come back, baby, come

Come back, baby

I want to play house with you (oh let's play house, baby)

Now this is one thing, baby

That I want you to know

Come on back and let's play a little house

And we can act like we did before

Well, baby come back, baby, come

Come back, baby, come

Come back, baby I want to play house with you (hit it)

Yeah

Now listen to me, baby

Try to understand

I'd rather see you dead, little girl

Than to be with another man

Now baby come back, baby, come

Come back, baby, come

Come back, baby, I want to play house with you

Oh, baby baby baby

Baby baby baby be-be-be-be-be-be baby baby baby

Baby baby baby

Come back, baby, I want to play house with you

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: A Date With Elvis

Dirilis: 1955

Fakta di Balik Baby Let’s Play House - Elvis Presley