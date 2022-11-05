Lirik Lagu For The Heart - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

For The Heart - Elvis Presley
Can't you see I love you?
Please, don't break my heart in two
That's not hard to do
'Cause I don't have a wooden heart
And if you say goodbye
Then I know that I would cry
Maybe I would die
'Cause I don't have a wooden heart
There's no strings upon this love of mine
It was always you from the start
Treat me nice, treat me good
Treat me like you really should
'Cause I'm not made of wood
And I don't have a wooden heart
Muss i denn, muss i denn zum Städtele hinaus?
Städtele hinaus
Und du, mein Schatz, bleibst hier
Muss i denn, muss i denn zum Städtele hinaus?
Städtele hinaus
Und du, mein Schatz, bleibst hier
There's no strings upon this love of mine
It was always you from the start
Sei mir gut, sei mir gut
Sei mir wie du wirklich sollst
Wie du wirklich sollst
'Cause I don't have a wooden heart
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Dirilis: 1960
Fakta di Balik For The Heart - Elvis Presley
Artikel Pilihan