Lirik Lagu For The Heart - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

For The Heart - Elvis Presley

Can't you see I love you?

Please, don't break my heart in two

That's not hard to do

'Cause I don't have a wooden heart

And if you say goodbye

Then I know that I would cry

Maybe I would die

'Cause I don't have a wooden heart

There's no strings upon this love of mine

It was always you from the start

Treat me nice, treat me good

Treat me like you really should

'Cause I'm not made of wood

And I don't have a wooden heart

Muss i denn, muss i denn zum Städtele hinaus?

Städtele hinaus

Und du, mein Schatz, bleibst hier

Muss i denn, muss i denn zum Städtele hinaus?

Städtele hinaus

Und du, mein Schatz, bleibst hier

There's no strings upon this love of mine

It was always you from the start

Sei mir gut, sei mir gut

Sei mir wie du wirklich sollst

Wie du wirklich sollst

'Cause I don't have a wooden heart

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Dirilis: 1960

Fakta di Balik For The Heart - Elvis Presley