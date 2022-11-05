Lirik Lagu I Will Be Home Again - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Be Home Again - Elvis Presley

I will be home again

Don't worry dear

I'll be home again

So won't you dry the tear

The promise in your eyes

Will see me through

There'll be brighter skies

When I come back to you

A-a-ah sweetheart

The love you're giving

Thrills my hungry heart

You make my life worth the living

Although we are apart

I will be home again

We'll start anew

Darling until then

Our dreams will have to do

A-a-ah sweetheart

The love you're giving

Thrills my hungry heart

You make my life worth the living

Although we are apart

I will be home again

We'll start anew

Darling until then

Our dreams will have to do

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis is Back!

Dirilis: 1960

Fakta di Balik I Will Be Home Again - Elvis Presley

I Will Be Home Again merupakan salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.