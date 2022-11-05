Lirik Lagu It Comes Back to You – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Comes Back to You - Imagine Dragons
4 a.m. beside myself
And what I think of mental health
All the things that worry me
All the things you don't believe
I've been told just what to do
Where to look and point my view
All the things that I could be
I think I learned in therapy
Am I just a shadow you drew?
It comes back to you, it comes back to you
All the things that you had lost will find their way in you
It comes back to you, it comes back to you
Looking back into the past and I can see it through
Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do
It comes back to you, oh-oh
It comes back to you, oh-oh
It comes back to you, oh-oh
It comes back to you
Mockingbirds and diamond rings
Oh, I have thought of greater things
All the things that fly by me
All the lives that I could lead
Maybe I was born for that
Or maybe I was first to last
You could call it cowardice
But leave me to my studied bliss
Artikel Pilihan