Lirik Lagu It Comes Back to You – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Comes Back to You - Imagine Dragons

4 a.m. beside myself

And what I think of mental health

All the things that worry me

All the things you don't believe

I've been told just what to do

Where to look and point my view

All the things that I could be

I think I learned in therapy

Am I just a shadow you drew?

It comes back to you, it comes back to you

All the things that you had lost will find their way in you

It comes back to you, it comes back to you

Looking back into the past and I can see it through

Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do, do-do-do-do-do-do

It comes back to you, oh-oh

It comes back to you, oh-oh

It comes back to you, oh-oh

It comes back to you

Mockingbirds and diamond rings

Oh, I have thought of greater things

All the things that fly by me

All the lives that I could lead

Maybe I was born for that

Or maybe I was first to last

You could call it cowardice

But leave me to my studied bliss