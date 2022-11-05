Lirik Lagu Money Honey - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money Honey - Elvis Presley

My front doorbell

I let it ring for a long, long spell

I went to the window, I peeped through the blind

And asked him to tell me what's on his mind

He said, "Money, honey, oh

Money, honey

Money, honey

If you want to get along with me"

Well, I said, "Tell me, baby, what's wrong with you?"

"From this day on our romance is through"

I said, "Tell me, baby, face to face

How could another man take my place?"

He said, "Money, honey, oh

Money, honey

Money, honey

If you want to get along with me

Well, I screamed and I hollered, I was so hard-pressed

I called the woman that I loved the best

I finally got my baby about half-past three

She said, "I'd like to know what you want with me"

Money, honey, oh

Money, honey

Money, honey

If you want to get along with me

Well, I've learned my lesson and now I know

The sun may shine and the winds may blow

The women may come and the women may go

But before I say "I love you so"

Money, honey, oh

Money, honey

Money, honey

If you want to get along with me

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis Presley

Dirilis: 1956

