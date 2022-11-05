Lirik Lagu Money Honey - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money Honey - Elvis Presley
My front doorbell
I let it ring for a long, long spell
I went to the window, I peeped through the blind
And asked him to tell me what's on his mind
He said, "Money, honey, oh
Money, honey
Money, honey
If you want to get along with me"
Well, I said, "Tell me, baby, what's wrong with you?"
"From this day on our romance is through"
I said, "Tell me, baby, face to face
How could another man take my place?"
He said, "Money, honey, oh
Money, honey
Money, honey
If you want to get along with me
Well, I screamed and I hollered, I was so hard-pressed
I called the woman that I loved the best
I finally got my baby about half-past three
She said, "I'd like to know what you want with me"
Money, honey, oh
Money, honey
Money, honey
If you want to get along with me
Well, I've learned my lesson and now I know
The sun may shine and the winds may blow
The women may come and the women may go
But before I say "I love you so"
Money, honey, oh
Money, honey
Money, honey
If you want to get along with me
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Elvis Presley
Dirilis: 1956
