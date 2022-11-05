Lirik Lagu Stay Away - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay Away - Elvis Presley

Ten thousand miles even though I roam

I can hear the call of the hills of home

The canyons high and the valleys low

Echo "how can you stay away"

My dreams are there where the eagle flies

Where the mountain tops seem to touch the sky

The winding streams and the winds that blow

Ask me "how can you stay away"

Far too long have I stayed apart

From this land that I love and divide my heart

Now, now I know I must go

Where the hills say "don't stay away"

Where the hills say "don't stay away"

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Stay Away, Joe

Dirilis: 1970

Fakta di Balik Stay Away - Elvis Presley

Stay Away adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Ia merilisnya pada tahun 1970.

Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Benjamin Weisman dan Sid Wayne. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single di album yang bertajuk Stay Away milik Elvis Presley.

Elvis Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Ia dikenal sebagai tokoh ternama pada abad ke-20.