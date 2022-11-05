Lirik Lagu Stay Away - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay Away - Elvis Presley
Ten thousand miles even though I roam
I can hear the call of the hills of home
The canyons high and the valleys low
Echo "how can you stay away"
My dreams are there where the eagle flies
Where the mountain tops seem to touch the sky
The winding streams and the winds that blow
Ask me "how can you stay away"
Far too long have I stayed apart
From this land that I love and divide my heart
Now, now I know I must go
Where the hills say "don't stay away"
Where the hills say "don't stay away"
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Stay Away, Joe
Dirilis: 1970
Fakta di Balik Stay Away - Elvis Presley
Stay Away adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Ia merilisnya pada tahun 1970.
Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Benjamin Weisman dan Sid Wayne. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single di album yang bertajuk Stay Away milik Elvis Presley.
Elvis Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Ia dikenal sebagai tokoh ternama pada abad ke-20.
