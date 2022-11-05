Lirik Lagu Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley

I'm a steamroller baby

I'm 'bout to roll all over you

I'm a steamroller baby

I'm 'bout to roll all over you

I'm gonna inject your soul

With some sweet rock 'n' roll

I'm a cement mixer

A churning urn of burning funk

I'm a cement mixer

A churning urn of burning funk

I'm a demolition derby

A hefty hunk, steaming junk

I'm a steamroller baby

I'm 'bout to roll all over you

I'm a steamroller baby

I'm 'bout to roll all over you

I'm gonna inject your soul

With some sweet rock 'n' roll

And shoot you full of rhythm and blues

I'm a napalm bomb

Guaranteed to blow your mind

I'm a napalm bomb

Guaranteed to blow your mind

If I can't have your love now baby

There won't be nothing left behind

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis For Everyone

Dirilis: 1973

Fakta di Balik Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley

Steamroller Blues adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini dirilisnya pada 1973.