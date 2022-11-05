Lirik Lagu Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley
I'm a steamroller baby
I'm 'bout to roll all over you
I'm a steamroller baby
I'm 'bout to roll all over you
I'm gonna inject your soul
With some sweet rock 'n' roll
I'm a cement mixer
A churning urn of burning funk
I'm a cement mixer
A churning urn of burning funk
I'm a demolition derby
A hefty hunk, steaming junk
I'm a steamroller baby
I'm 'bout to roll all over you
I'm a steamroller baby
I'm 'bout to roll all over you
I'm gonna inject your soul
With some sweet rock 'n' roll
And shoot you full of rhythm and blues
I'm a napalm bomb
Guaranteed to blow your mind
I'm a napalm bomb
Guaranteed to blow your mind
If I can't have your love now baby
There won't be nothing left behind
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Elvis For Everyone
Dirilis: 1973
Fakta di Balik Steamroller Blues - Elvis Presley
Steamroller Blues adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini dirilisnya pada 1973.
Artikel Pilihan