Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Polaroid - Imagine Dragons
I'm a reckless mistake
I'm a cold night's intake
I'm a one night too long
I'm a come on too strong
All my life I've been living in the fast lane
Can't slow down
I'm a rollin' freight train
One more time
Gotta start all over
Can't slow down
I'm a lone red rover
I'm a hold my cards close
I'm a wreck what I love most
I'm a first class let down
I'm a shut up sit down
I am a head case
I am the color of boom
That's never arriving
At you are the pay raise
Always a touch out of view
And I am the color of boom
All my life I've been living in the fast lane
Can't slow down
I'm a rollin' freight train
One more time
Gotta start all over
Can't slow down
I'm a lone red rover
Oh
How did it come to this
Oh
Love is a polaroid
Better in picture
But never can fill the void
I'm a midnight talker
Oh I'm an alley walker
I'm a day late two face
I'm a burn out quick pace
I am a head case
I am the color of boom
That's never arriving
At you are the opera
Always on time and in tune
And I am the color of boom
Artikel Pilihan