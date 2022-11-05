Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Polaroid - Imagine Dragons

I'm a reckless mistake

I'm a cold night's intake

I'm a one night too long

I'm a come on too strong

All my life I've been living in the fast lane

Can't slow down

I'm a rollin' freight train

One more time

Gotta start all over

Can't slow down

I'm a lone red rover

I'm a hold my cards close

I'm a wreck what I love most

I'm a first class let down

I'm a shut up sit down

I am a head case

I am the color of boom

That's never arriving

At you are the pay raise

Always a touch out of view

And I am the color of boom

All my life I've been living in the fast lane

Can't slow down

I'm a rollin' freight train

One more time

Gotta start all over

Can't slow down

I'm a lone red rover

Oh

How did it come to this

Oh

Love is a polaroid

Better in picture

But never can fill the void

I'm a midnight talker

Oh I'm an alley walker

I'm a day late two face

I'm a burn out quick pace

I am a head case

I am the color of boom

That's never arriving

At you are the opera

Always on time and in tune

And I am the color of boom