Lirik Lagu It's Midnight - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Midnight - Elvis Presley
Maybe it's too late. Sometimes I even hate myself for loving you
Trying to be strong then nighttime comes along and I start loving you
Wanting you. Where is all my self control I'm burning way down in my soul
And needing you, and wishing I could be the man, I try to
Hating me for wanting you to be with you knowing you don't love me like you used to
But it's midnight, Oh and I miss you
It's getting late and I know that's when I am weak
Funny how things have a way of looking so much brighter in the day light
I ought to go to bed to try and straighten out my head and just forget you
Oh but it's midnight yes and I miss you
Oh but it's midnight yes and I miss you
It's midnight and I miss you
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Promised Land
Dirilis: 1975
Fakta di Balik It’s Midnight - Elvis Presley
It’s Midnight merupakan judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Ia adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika.
Elvis Presley memiliki citra yang melekat dengan musik bergenre rock. Bahkan karena itu, ia sering dijuluki King of Rock and Roll.
Meski demikian, Elvis tidak hanya mahir dalam musik bergenre rock, ia juga ahli dalam musik genre lainnya. Elvis Presley kerap menjadi tokoh yang berpengaruh di abad ke-20.
