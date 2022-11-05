Lirik Lagu It's Midnight - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Midnight - Elvis Presley

Maybe it's too late. Sometimes I even hate myself for loving you

Trying to be strong then nighttime comes along and I start loving you

Wanting you. Where is all my self control I'm burning way down in my soul

And needing you, and wishing I could be the man, I try to

Hating me for wanting you to be with you knowing you don't love me like you used to

But it's midnight, Oh and I miss you

It's getting late and I know that's when I am weak

Funny how things have a way of looking so much brighter in the day light

I ought to go to bed to try and straighten out my head and just forget you

Oh but it's midnight yes and I miss you

It's getting late and I know that's when I am weak

Funny how things have a way of looking so much brighter in the day light

I ought to go to bed to try and straighten out my head and just forget you

Oh but it's midnight yes and I miss you

It's midnight and I miss you

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Promised Land

Dirilis: 1975

Fakta di Balik It’s Midnight - Elvis Presley

It’s Midnight merupakan judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Ia adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika.

Elvis Presley memiliki citra yang melekat dengan musik bergenre rock. Bahkan karena itu, ia sering dijuluki King of Rock and Roll.

Meski demikian, Elvis tidak hanya mahir dalam musik bergenre rock, ia juga ahli dalam musik genre lainnya. Elvis Presley kerap menjadi tokoh yang berpengaruh di abad ke-20.