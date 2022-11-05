Lirik Lagu (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley

Oh well, I'm tired and so weary

But I must go alone

'Til the Lord comes and calls

Calls me away, oh yes

Well, the morning's so bright

And the lamp is alight

And the night

Night is as black as the sea, oh yes

There will be peace in the valley for me, some day

There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray

There'll be no sadness, no sorrow

No trouble, trouble I see

There will be peace in the valley for me

Well the bear will be gentle

And the wolves will be tame

And the lion shall lay down

By the lamb, oh yes

And the beasts from the wild

Shall be lit by a child

And I'll be changed

Changed from this creature that I am, oh yes

There will be peace in the valley for me, some day

There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray

There'll be no sadness, no sorrow

Oh my Lord, no trouble, trouble I see

There will be peace in the valley for me, for me

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis’ Christmas Album

Dirilis: 1957

Fakta di Balik (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley

There’ll Be Peace in The Valley adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini dirilisnya pada 1957. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single di album yang bertajuk Elvis’ Christmas Album.