Lirik Lagu (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley
Oh well, I'm tired and so weary
But I must go alone
'Til the Lord comes and calls
Calls me away, oh yes
Well, the morning's so bright
And the lamp is alight
And the night
Night is as black as the sea, oh yes
There will be peace in the valley for me, some day
There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray
There'll be no sadness, no sorrow
No trouble, trouble I see
There will be peace in the valley for me
Well the bear will be gentle
And the wolves will be tame
And the lion shall lay down
By the lamb, oh yes
And the beasts from the wild
Shall be lit by a child
And I'll be changed
Changed from this creature that I am, oh yes
There will be peace in the valley for me, some day
There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray
There'll be no sadness, no sorrow
Oh my Lord, no trouble, trouble I see
There will be peace in the valley for me, for me
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Elvis’ Christmas Album
Dirilis: 1957
Fakta di Balik (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley
There’ll Be Peace in The Valley adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini dirilisnya pada 1957. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single di album yang bertajuk Elvis’ Christmas Album.
