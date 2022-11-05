Lirik Lagu (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
Ilustrasi Elvis Presley.
Ilustrasi Elvis Presley. /Pixabay/Capital Dudes

 Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley

Oh well, I'm tired and so weary
But I must go alone
'Til the Lord comes and calls
Calls me away, oh yes
Well, the morning's so bright
And the lamp is alight
And the night

Night is as black as the sea, oh yes
There will be peace in the valley for me, some day
There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray
There'll be no sadness, no sorrow

No trouble, trouble I see
There will be peace in the valley for me
Well the bear will be gentle
And the wolves will be tame
And the lion shall lay down

By the lamb, oh yes
And the beasts from the wild
Shall be lit by a child
And I'll be changed
Changed from this creature that I am, oh yes
There will be peace in the valley for me, some day

There will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I pray
There'll be no sadness, no sorrow
Oh my Lord, no trouble, trouble I see
There will be peace in the valley for me, for me

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Elvis’ Christmas Album
Dirilis: 1957

Fakta di Balik (There’ll Be) Peace in The Valley - Elvis Presley

There’ll Be Peace in The Valley adalah salah satu judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini dirilisnya pada 1957. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single di album yang bertajuk Elvis’ Christmas Album.

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

4 November 2022, 21:09 WIB
ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

4 November 2022, 18:01 WIB
Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

4 November 2022, 13:23 WIB
Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

4 November 2022, 12:41 WIB
Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

4 November 2022, 12:40 WIB
Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

4 November 2022, 09:19 WIB
Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

4 November 2022, 09:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:17 WIB
Profil Eno NTRL: Diharapkan Jadi Gitaris, Jatuh Cinta pada Drum

Profil Eno NTRL: Diharapkan Jadi Gitaris, Jatuh Cinta pada Drum

3 November 2022, 15:02 WIB

