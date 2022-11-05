Lirik Lagu Battle Cry – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Battle Cry - Imagine Dragons
Just one more time before I go, I'll let you know
That all this time I've been afraid, wouldn't let it show
Nobody can save me now, no
Nobody can save me now
Stars are only visible in darkness
Fear is ever-changing and evolving
And I, I've been poisoned inside
But I, I feel so alive
Nobody can save me now
King is crowned, it's do or die
Nobody can save me now
The only sound is the battle cry
Is the battle cry
Is the battle cry
Nobody can save me now, it's do or die
Nobody can save me now
King is crowned, it's do or die
Nobody can save me now
The only sound is the battle cry
Is the battle cry
Is the battle cry
Nobody can save me now, it's do or die
Just one more time before I go, I'll let you know
That all this time I've been afraid, wouldn't let it show
Nobody can save me now, no
Nobody can save me now
Credit
Artis: Imagine Dragons
Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, dan Daniel Sermon
Album: Smoke + Mirrors
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Alternatif
Fakta di Balik Lagu Battle Cry
Artikel Pilihan