Lirik Lagu Battle Cry – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Battle Cry - Imagine Dragons

Just one more time before I go, I'll let you know

That all this time I've been afraid, wouldn't let it show

Nobody can save me now, no

Nobody can save me now

Stars are only visible in darkness

Fear is ever-changing and evolving

And I, I've been poisoned inside

But I, I feel so alive

Nobody can save me now

King is crowned, it's do or die

Nobody can save me now

The only sound is the battle cry

Is the battle cry

Is the battle cry

Nobody can save me now, it's do or die

Nobody can save me now

King is crowned, it's do or die

Nobody can save me now

The only sound is the battle cry

Is the battle cry

Is the battle cry

Nobody can save me now, it's do or die

Just one more time before I go, I'll let you know

That all this time I've been afraid, wouldn't let it show

Nobody can save me now, no

Nobody can save me now

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, dan Daniel Sermon

Album: Smoke + Mirrors

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Alternatif

