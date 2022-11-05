Lirik Lagu Make Me Know It - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 November 2022, 00:20 WIB
Ilustrasi Elvis Presley.
Ilustrasi Elvis Presley. /Pixabay/Capital Dudes

Make Me Know It - Elvis Presley

You say that you love me
And swear it to be true
But if you care to come over here
And make me know it do
Come on now, make me know it
Then go ahead and show it

But if you care to come over here
And make me know it do
You say you've got kisses
And swear that they're brand new
I think that's fine if you ain't lyin'

But make me know it do
Come on now, make me know it
Then go ahead and show it
I think that's fine if you ain't lyin'

But make me know it do
You won't have no trouble, proving it to me
Come right along you'll find me
Helpful as can be

You say you wanna hold me
And stick to me like glue
Well hearing's deceiving
And seeing's believing
Make me know it do

Come on now, make me know it
Well go ahead and show it
I say hearing's deceiving
Seeing's believing
Make me know it do

You won't have no trouble, proving it to me
Come right along you'll find me
Helpful as can be
You say you wanna hold me
And stick to me like glue
Well hearing's deceiving
And seeing's believing

Make me know it do
Come on now, make me know it
Well go ahead and show it
I say hearing's deceiving
Seeing's believing
Make me know it do
Oh make me know it
Then go ahead and show it
Make me know it
Then go ahead and show it

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

Biografi Ludwig van Beethoven, Tentang Melawan Tuli dan Jenius Musik Sejati dari Jerman

4 November 2022, 21:09 WIB
ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

ICE BSD Aman dari Bom, Konser NCT 127 Tetap Digelar Sesuai Jadwal

4 November 2022, 18:01 WIB
Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

Melly Goeslaw Dijuluki Ratu Soundtrack, Berikut Profilnya

4 November 2022, 13:23 WIB
Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

Asal-usul Munculnya Genre Musik Rock dan Perkembangannya di Indonesia

4 November 2022, 12:41 WIB
Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

Profil Krisyanto Jamrud, Rocker Keluar Masuk Band hingga Langkahnya di Dunia Politik

4 November 2022, 12:40 WIB
Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

Khawatir PHK, Sebagian Karyawan Twitter Melamar ke Perusahaan Lain

4 November 2022, 09:19 WIB
Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

Profil Jon Bon Jovi, Tukang Bolos yang Dapat Gelar Honoris Causa

4 November 2022, 09:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Be Your Enemy – Taemin SHINee Feat Wendy Red Velvet dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 November 2022, 00:17 WIB
Profil Eno NTRL: Diharapkan Jadi Gitaris, Jatuh Cinta pada Drum

Profil Eno NTRL: Diharapkan Jadi Gitaris, Jatuh Cinta pada Drum

3 November 2022, 15:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Harga Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik 2022, Simak 10 Merek Rekomendasi Kominfo
2

Tak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB TV Digital Gratis dari Kominfo
3

Rekomendasi 11 Set Top Box Termurah dan Berkualitas, Mulai dari Harga Rp100 Ribuan
4

Prediksi Real Sociedad vs Man United di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
5

Konser BLACKPINK di GBK Gagal Dilaksanakan, Menpora: Saya Pastikan Itu Tidak Mungkin Digelar
6

Sudah Rilis! Berikut Link Pembelian dan Harga Tiket NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream
7

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 14 Sub Indo: Yo Mi Ho Singkirkan Ji Ho Demi Perjodohan Sang Eun
8

9 Langkah Mudah Cek Riwayat Transaksi di Gojek Selama Setahun Terakhir
9

10 Rekomendasi Set Top Box TV Digital Terbaik dan Resolusi Jernih, Harga Terjangkau Mulai Rp100 Ribuan
10

Contoh Deskripsi Diri untuk Daftar PPPK Guru 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem ML, Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Bagikan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kamu Kehabisan

Kode Redeem ML, Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Bagikan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kamu Kehabisan

5 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Tampil Memukau Rehan Lisa Melesat ke Semifinal Hylo Open 2022, Usai Singkirkan Pasangan Ganda Campuran Denmark

Tampil Memukau Rehan Lisa Melesat ke Semifinal Hylo Open 2022, Usai Singkirkan Pasangan Ganda Campuran Denmark

5 November 2022, 00:19 WIB

Utara Times

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Muara Enim Sumsel Hari ini 5 November 2022, Mag: 3,3 Gempa Darat! 

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Muara Enim Sumsel Hari ini 5 November 2022, Mag: 3,3 Gempa Darat! 

5 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Cari Live Music di Subang? Intip Yuk ke Hofland Cafe, Posisi Strategis di Pusat Kota

Cari Live Music di Subang? Intip Yuk ke Hofland Cafe, Posisi Strategis di Pusat Kota

5 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Karanganyar News

Teaser Film Disenchanted Rilis, Bertabur Keajaiban Negeri Dongeng Disney

Teaser Film Disenchanted Rilis, Bertabur Keajaiban Negeri Dongeng Disney

5 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Segera Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Segera Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

5 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Sabtu 5 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

5 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 5 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

5 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Lakukan Amalan Ini Setiap Hari Maka Akan Didoakan Malaikat dan Rezeki Mengalir Deras

Lakukan Amalan Ini Setiap Hari Maka Akan Didoakan Malaikat dan Rezeki Mengalir Deras

5 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Zona Banten

IMOS 2022: KTM RC 390 Dibanderol Tak Sampai 100 Juta di IMOS 2022, Punya DNA Balap Tinggi

IMOS 2022: KTM RC 390 Dibanderol Tak Sampai 100 Juta di IMOS 2022, Punya DNA Balap Tinggi

5 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem FF Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

Kode Redeem FF Sabtu, 5 November 2022 : Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

5 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Bergaul dengan Orang Pemabuk, Reputasi Anda akan Hancur

Mimpi Bergaul dengan Orang Pemabuk, Reputasi Anda akan Hancur

4 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Cilacap Update

Sinopsis Film Death Wish 2018, Bioskop Spesial Trans TV 5 November 2022

Sinopsis Film Death Wish 2018, Bioskop Spesial Trans TV 5 November 2022

4 November 2022, 23:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Mirip Yamaha Lexi! Skuter Listrik Vectrix VT 1 Resmi Mengaspal, Setara 125cc? Yuk Cek

Mirip Yamaha Lexi! Skuter Listrik Vectrix VT 1 Resmi Mengaspal, Setara 125cc? Yuk Cek

4 November 2022, 23:57 WIB