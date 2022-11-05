Lirik Lagu Make Me Know It - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make Me Know It - Elvis Presley

You say that you love me

And swear it to be true

But if you care to come over here

And make me know it do

Come on now, make me know it

Then go ahead and show it

But if you care to come over here

And make me know it do

You say you've got kisses

And swear that they're brand new

I think that's fine if you ain't lyin'

But make me know it do

Come on now, make me know it

Then go ahead and show it

I think that's fine if you ain't lyin'

But make me know it do

You won't have no trouble, proving it to me

Come right along you'll find me

Helpful as can be

You say you wanna hold me

And stick to me like glue

Well hearing's deceiving

And seeing's believing

Make me know it do

Come on now, make me know it

Well go ahead and show it

I say hearing's deceiving

Seeing's believing

Make me know it do

You won't have no trouble, proving it to me

Come right along you'll find me

Helpful as can be

You say you wanna hold me

And stick to me like glue

Well hearing's deceiving

And seeing's believing

Make me know it do

Come on now, make me know it

Well go ahead and show it

I say hearing's deceiving

Seeing's believing

Make me know it do

Oh make me know it

Then go ahead and show it

Make me know it

Then go ahead and show it

