Lirik Lagu Don’t - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't - Elvis Presley
Don't (Don't) Don't (Don't)
That's what you say
Each time that I hold you this way
When I feel like this and I want to kiss you
Baby, don't say don't
leave my embrace
For here in my arms is your place
When the night grows cold and I want to hold you
Baby, don't say don't (Don't, don't, don't, don't)
If you think that this is just a game
I'm playing
If you think that I don't mean
Every word I'm saying
Don't (Don't) Don't (Don't)
Don't feel that way
I'm your love and yours I will stay
This you can believe
I will never leave you
Heaven knows I won't
(Don't) Baby, don't say don't
(Don't, please, don't)
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: The King Creole
Dirilis: 1958
Fakta di Balik Don’t - Elvis Presley
Don’t merupakan salah satu dari banyaknya single yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu bagian dari album yang bertajuk The King Creole miliknya.
Lagu Don’t diciptakan oleh Jerry Leiber dan Mike Stoller. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1958. Ini merupakan lagu Elvis Presley kesebelas yang menduduki hit nomor satu di Amerika.
