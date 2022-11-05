Lirik Lagu Don’t - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't - Elvis Presley

Don't (Don't) Don't (Don't)

That's what you say

Each time that I hold you this way

When I feel like this and I want to kiss you

Baby, don't say don't

leave my embrace

For here in my arms is your place

When the night grows cold and I want to hold you

Baby, don't say don't (Don't, don't, don't, don't)

If you think that this is just a game

I'm playing

If you think that I don't mean

Every word I'm saying

Don't (Don't) Don't (Don't)

Don't feel that way

I'm your love and yours I will stay

This you can believe

I will never leave you

Heaven knows I won't

(Don't) Baby, don't say don't

(Don't, please, don't)

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: The King Creole

Dirilis: 1958

Fakta di Balik Don’t - Elvis Presley

Don’t merupakan salah satu dari banyaknya single yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu bagian dari album yang bertajuk The King Creole miliknya.

Lagu Don’t diciptakan oleh Jerry Leiber dan Mike Stoller. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1958. Ini merupakan lagu Elvis Presley kesebelas yang menduduki hit nomor satu di Amerika.