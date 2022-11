Lirik Lagu Little Sister - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Little Sister - Elvis Presley

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you kiss me once or twice

And say it's very nice

And then you run

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister does

Well, I dated your big sister

And I took her to a show

I went for some candy

Along came Jim Dandy

And they snuck right out of the door

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you kiss me once or twice

And say it's very nice

And then you run

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister does

Every time I see your sister

Well, she's got somebody new

She's mean, and she's evil

Like that old Boll Weevil

Guess I'll try my luck with you

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you kiss me once or twice

And say it's very nice

And then you run

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister does

Well, I used to pull your pigtails

And pinch your turned-up nose

But you been a-growin'

And baby, it's been showin'

From your head down to your toes

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you

Little sister, don't you kiss me once or twice

And say it's very nice

And then you run

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister done

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister done

Little sister, don't you

Do what your big sister done

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Something for Everybody

Dirilis: 1961