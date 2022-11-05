Lirik Lagu Stellar – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stellar - Incubus

Meet me in outer space

We could spend the night

Watch the earth come up

I've grown tired of that place

Won't you come with me?

We could start again

How do you do it?

Make me feel like I do

How do you do it?

It's better than I ever knew

Meet me in outer space

I will hold you close

If you're afraid of heights

I need you to see this place

It might be the only way

That I can show you how it feels to be inside of you

How do you do it?

Make me feel like I do

How do you do it

It's better than I ever knew

You are stellar

Credit

Artis: Incubus

Penulis Lagu: Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Brandon Charles Boyd, Christopher E Kilmore, Christopher Kilmore, Jose Anthony Ii Pasillas, Jose Pasillas Ii, Michael Aaron Einziger, dan Michael Einziger

Album: Make Yourself

Rilis: 1999

Genre: Alternatif

Fakta di Balik Lagu Stellar

Stellar merupakan trek keenam dalam album Make Yourself yang dirilis oleh Incubus pada 2006. Lagu Stellar ditulis dan dikerjakan bersama-sama oleh para personel Incubus dan beberapa produser musik.