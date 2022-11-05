Lirik Lagu Stellar – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Meet me in outer space
We could spend the night
Watch the earth come up
I've grown tired of that place
Won't you come with me?
We could start again
How do you do it?
Make me feel like I do
How do you do it?
It's better than I ever knew
Meet me in outer space
I will hold you close
If you're afraid of heights
I need you to see this place
It might be the only way
That I can show you how it feels to be inside of you
How do you do it?
Make me feel like I do
How do you do it
It's better than I ever knew
You are stellar
Credit
Artis: Incubus
Penulis Lagu: Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Brandon Charles Boyd, Christopher E Kilmore, Christopher Kilmore, Jose Anthony Ii Pasillas, Jose Pasillas Ii, Michael Aaron Einziger, dan Michael Einziger
Album: Make Yourself
Rilis: 1999
Genre: Alternatif
Fakta di Balik Lagu Stellar
Stellar merupakan trek keenam dalam album Make Yourself yang dirilis oleh Incubus pada 2006. Lagu Stellar ditulis dan dikerjakan bersama-sama oleh para personel Incubus dan beberapa produser musik.
