Lirik Lagu Too Much - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Much - Elvis Presley

When no-one else can understand me

When everything I do is wrong

You give me hope and consolation

You give me strength to carry on

And you're always there to lend a hand

In everything I do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

And when you smile the world is brighter

You touch my hand and I'm a king

Your kiss to me is worth a fortune

Your love for me is everything

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me as you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me as you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: 1956

Dirilis:

Fakta di Balik Too Much - Elvis Presley

Too Much merupakan judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopuelerkan oleh seorang penyanyi asal Amerika yang akrab dengan julukan King of Rock and Roll.

Elvis Presley atau yang memiliki nama lengkap Elvis Aaron Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu dan aktor asal Amerika.

Ia sering dijuluki King of Rock and Roll karena keahliannya dalam bermusik, khusunya dengan genre rock yang telah menjadi ciri identitasnya dalam bermusik.