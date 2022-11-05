Lirik Lagu Too Much - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Much - Elvis Presley
When no-one else can understand me
When everything I do is wrong
You give me hope and consolation
You give me strength to carry on
And you're always there to lend a hand
In everything I do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
And when you smile the world is brighter
You touch my hand and I'm a king
Your kiss to me is worth a fortune
Your love for me is everything
I guess I'll never know the reason why
You love me as you do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
I guess I'll never know the reason why
You love me as you do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: 1956
Dirilis:
Fakta di Balik Too Much - Elvis Presley
Too Much merupakan judul lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopuelerkan oleh seorang penyanyi asal Amerika yang akrab dengan julukan King of Rock and Roll.
Elvis Presley atau yang memiliki nama lengkap Elvis Aaron Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu dan aktor asal Amerika.
Ia sering dijuluki King of Rock and Roll karena keahliannya dalam bermusik, khusunya dengan genre rock yang telah menjadi ciri identitasnya dalam bermusik.
