Lirik Lagu Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
Well, it's one for the money two for the show
Three to get ready now go, cat, go
But don't you step on my blue suede shoes
Well you can do anything but
Lay off of my blue suede shoes
Well, you can knock me down, step in my face
Slander my name all over the place
Do anything that you want to do
But uh-uh honey, lay off of my shoes
Don't you step on my blue suede shoes
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes
Now let's go cats (oh walk the dogs)
You can burn my house, steal my car
Drink my liquor from an old fruit-jar
Do anything that you want to do
But uh-uh baby, lay off of my shoes
Don't you step on my blue suede shoes
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes
Rock it
Well, it's one for the money, two for the show
Three to get ready now go, cat, go
But don't you step on my blue suede shoes
Well you can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes
Go cat uh
Blue, blue suede shoes oh baby
Blue, blue suede shoes uh ha
Blue, blue suede shoes oh baby
Blue, blue suede shoes
You do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: Elvis Presley
Dirilis: 1956
Fakta di Balik Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
Blue Suede Shoes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi ternama Amerika. Ia memiliki nama lengkap Elvis Aaron Presley atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Elvis Presley.
