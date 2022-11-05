Lirik Lagu Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley

Well, it's one for the money two for the show

Three to get ready now go, cat, go

But don't you step on my blue suede shoes

Well you can do anything but

Lay off of my blue suede shoes

Well, you can knock me down, step in my face

Slander my name all over the place

Do anything that you want to do

But uh-uh honey, lay off of my shoes

Don't you step on my blue suede shoes

You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes

Now let's go cats (oh walk the dogs)

You can burn my house, steal my car

Drink my liquor from an old fruit-jar

Do anything that you want to do

But uh-uh baby, lay off of my shoes

Don't you step on my blue suede shoes

You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes

Rock it

Well, it's one for the money, two for the show

Three to get ready now go, cat, go

But don't you step on my blue suede shoes

Well you can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes

Go cat uh

Blue, blue suede shoes oh baby

Blue, blue suede shoes uh ha

Blue, blue suede shoes oh baby

Blue, blue suede shoes

You do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis Presley

Dirilis: 1956

Fakta di Balik Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley

Blue Suede Shoes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi ternama Amerika. Ia memiliki nama lengkap Elvis Aaron Presley atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Elvis Presley.