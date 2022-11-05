Lirik Lagu Talks Shows on Mute – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talks Shows on Mute - Incubus

Take a bow

Pack on powder

Wash 'em out with buzzing lights

Pay an audience to care

'Impress me' personality

Still and transfixed

The electric sheep are dreaming of your face

Enjoy you from the chemical

Comfort of America

Come one, come all

Into nineteen-eighty four

Yeah, three, two, one...

Lights! camera! transaction!

Quick, your time is almost up

Make all forget that they're the moth

Edging in towards the flame

Burn into obscurity

Still and transfixed

The electric sheep are dreaming up your fate

And judge you from the card castle

Comfort of America

Come one, come all

Into nineteen-eighty four

Yeah, three, two, one...

Lights! camera! Yeah!

Come one, come all

Into nineteen-eighty four

Yeah, three, two, one...

Lights! camera! Transaction!

Lights! camera! Transaction!

Yeah yeah yeah!

Come one, come all

Into nineteen-eighty four

Yeah, three, two, one...

Lights! camera! Transaction!

Ohhh...