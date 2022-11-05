Lirik Lagu Talks Shows on Mute – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talks Shows on Mute - Incubus
Take a bow
Pack on powder
Wash 'em out with buzzing lights
Pay an audience to care
'Impress me' personality
Still and transfixed
The electric sheep are dreaming of your face
Enjoy you from the chemical
Comfort of America
Come one, come all
Into nineteen-eighty four
Yeah, three, two, one...
Lights! camera! transaction!
Quick, your time is almost up
Make all forget that they're the moth
Edging in towards the flame
Burn into obscurity
Still and transfixed
The electric sheep are dreaming up your fate
And judge you from the card castle
Comfort of America
Come one, come all
Into nineteen-eighty four
Yeah, three, two, one...
Lights! camera! Yeah!
Come one, come all
Into nineteen-eighty four
Yeah, three, two, one...
Lights! camera! Transaction!
Lights! camera! Transaction!
Yeah yeah yeah!
Come one, come all
Into nineteen-eighty four
Yeah, three, two, one...
Lights! camera! Transaction!
Ohhh...
Artikel Pilihan