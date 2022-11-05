Lirik Lagu Anna Molly – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anna Molly - Incubus
A cloud hangs over
This city by the sea
I watch the ships pass and wonder if she might be
Out there and sober, as a well for loneliness
Please do persist girl, it's time we met and made a mess
I picture your face in the back of my eyes
A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize
Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly
Doo, doo, doo, doo, do
A cloud hangs over
And mutes my happiness
A thousand ships couldn't sail me back from distress
Wish you were here
I'm a wounded satellite
I need you now, put me back together, make me right
I picture your face in the back of my eyes
A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize
Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly
I'll call out your name
Up into the air
Not one of the others could ever compare
Anna Molly, Anna Molly
Wait, there is a light
There is a fire, illuminated attic
Fate or something better, I could care less
Just stay with me a while
Wait, there is a light, there is a fire de-fragmenting the attic
Fate or something better, I could care less
Just stay with me a while
I picture your face in the back of my eyes
A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize
Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly
I'll call out your name Up into the air
Not one of the others Could ever compare
Anna Molly, Anna Molly
Anna Molly (wait, there is a light, there is a fire de-fragmenting the attic)
Anna Molly (fate or something better, I could care less, just stay with me a while)
Doo, doo, doo, doo, do, do
