Lirik Lagu Anna Molly – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anna Molly - Incubus

A cloud hangs over

This city by the sea

I watch the ships pass and wonder if she might be

Out there and sober, as a well for loneliness

Please do persist girl, it's time we met and made a mess

I picture your face in the back of my eyes

A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize

Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly

Doo, doo, doo, doo, do

A cloud hangs over

And mutes my happiness

A thousand ships couldn't sail me back from distress

Wish you were here

I'm a wounded satellite

I need you now, put me back together, make me right

I picture your face in the back of my eyes

A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize

Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly

I'll call out your name

Up into the air

Not one of the others could ever compare

Anna Molly, Anna Molly

Wait, there is a light

There is a fire, illuminated attic

Fate or something better, I could care less

Just stay with me a while

Wait, there is a light, there is a fire de-fragmenting the attic

Fate or something better, I could care less

Just stay with me a while

I picture your face in the back of my eyes

A fire in the attic, a proof of the prize

Anna Molly, Anna Molly, Anna Molly

I'll call out your name Up into the air

Not one of the others Could ever compare

Anna Molly, Anna Molly

Anna Molly (wait, there is a light, there is a fire de-fragmenting the attic)

Anna Molly (fate or something better, I could care less, just stay with me a while)

Doo, doo, doo, doo, do, do

