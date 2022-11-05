Lirik Lagu Grounds – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

You will not catch me staring at the sun
Not sucking on a dum dum
Not turning round to run
No Hallelujahs and no kingdom comes
So you will not catch me staring at the sun
Do you hear that thunder?
That's the sound of strength in numbers
Fee fee fi fi fo fo fum
I smell the blood of a million sons
A million daughters from a hundred thousand guns
Not taught by our teachers
On our curriculum
Do you hear that thunder?
That's the sound of strength in numbers
I am I
Unify (hey)
Not a single thing has ever been mended
By you standing there and saying you're offended
Go ahead, tell them what I've intended
I'll say what I mean, do what I love
And fucking send it
Do you hear that thunder?
That's the sound of strength in numbers
There's nothing brave and nothing useful
You scrawling your aggro shit on the walls of the cubicle
Saying my race and class ain't suitable
So I raise my pink fist and say black is beautiful
