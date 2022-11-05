Lirik Lagu Grounds – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grounds - Idles

You will not catch me staring at the sun

Not sucking on a dum dum

Not turning round to run

No Hallelujahs and no kingdom comes

So you will not catch me staring at the sun

Do you hear that thunder?

That's the sound of strength in numbers

Fee fee fi fi fo fo fum

I smell the blood of a million sons

A million daughters from a hundred thousand guns

Not taught by our teachers

On our curriculum

Do you hear that thunder?

That's the sound of strength in numbers

I am I

Unify (hey)

Not a single thing has ever been mended

By you standing there and saying you're offended

Go ahead, tell them what I've intended

I'll say what I mean, do what I love

And fucking send it

Do you hear that thunder?

That's the sound of strength in numbers

There's nothing brave and nothing useful

You scrawling your aggro shit on the walls of the cubicle

Saying my race and class ain't suitable

So I raise my pink fist and say black is beautiful